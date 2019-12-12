PM Modi Assures 'brothers & Sisters' Of Assam: You've Nothing To Worry Over CAB

Amidst the rising unrest in Assam on the Citizenship Amendment Bill, PM Modi tweeted a message of assurance saying that 'Assam has nothing to worry after the passing of the CAB.'

A wide range of protests broke out in the North-Eastern states against implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) last week. Around 10 companies of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have been moved to Assam to deal with the unrest.

I want to assure my brothers and sisters of Assam that they have nothing to worry after the passing of #CAB.



I want to assure them- no one can take away your rights, unique identity and beautiful culture. It will continue to flourish and grow. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 12, 2019

PM Modi in his tweet reached out to his 'brothers and sisters' in Assam promising them that nothing and no one would hamper Assam's culture and identity.

Earlier, former CM of Assam Tarun Gogoi had stated that CAB was 'dangerous' for Assam and would adversely affect the culture, heritage and population structure of the North-East. The Assam government on Wednesday had decided to suspend all internet services in ten districts of Assam for 24 hours in the wake of the rising protests in the state. With increasing unrest in Assam and other northeastern states, the Indian Railways have cancelled 12 trains in the state due to the 'Rail Roko Andolan'.

Rajya Sabha passes CAB

On Wednesday, the Rajya Sabha passed the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019 (CAB) by a majority of 125-105 votes. This comes after more than 40 MPs including P Chidambaram, Kapil Sibal, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Derek O'Brien, Sanjay Singh, Sanjay Raut, and Vaiko put forth their arguments either in favour or against the CAB. Earlier on Monday, the Lower House of Parliament cleared the legislation with a landslide margin. Once the President gives his assent to the Bill, it will immediately come into operation.

