PM Modi Reviews Kedarnath Project; Stresses On The Need For 'eco-friendly' Development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a virtual review meeting on the Kedarnath Math development and reconstruction project with the Uttarakhand state government. During the review meeting held with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and other senior officials, PM Modi discussed the layout for the reconstruction of the shrine in an 'eco-friendly' way. PM Modi also stated that this was the perfect time to complete pending works of reconstruction since this year the tourism season would not see an influx of devotees owing to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Read: UK High Commissioner Thanks PM Modi & India For Global Vaccine Summit Participation & Aid

"Prime Minister said that the state Government should envision and design development projects for holy sites like Kedarnath and Badrinath in a way and manner that stands the test of time and is yet eco-friendly and in harmony with nature and its surroundings," as per a press release by the Government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today conducted a review of the Kedarnath Math development and reconstruction project with the Uttarakhand state government via video conferencing: Prime Minister's Office https://t.co/DMwotrzZIe pic.twitter.com/4c3HdBcqjk — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2020

Read: Tinsukia Gas Tragedy: Assam CM Assures All Possible Help Being Extended To Contain Fire

During the video conferencing, PM Modi also spoke about the development of other heritage sites and religious spots in Uttarakhand which largely depends on religious tourism for its GDP saying that this could help reap benefits for years to come. Along with the redevelopment of the main shrine in Kedarnath, he stressed on the need to undergo development works along Ramban to Kedarnath as well.

"The meeting also saw detailed discussions on topics related to the status of development of Brahma Kamal vatika (garden) and museum to greet pilgrims en-route to Vasuki Taal, re-development of old town quarters and properties of historical significance," as per the release.

Read: PM Modi Dials Assam CM To Discuss Baghjan Fire Tragedy; Assures Full Support From Centre

Read: Telangana BJP Leader Slams AIMIM's Owaisi For Criticising PM Modi Over COVID-19 Situation