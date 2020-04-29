PM Modi Dials Bangladesh's Shiekh Hasina To Discuss COVID Response; Greets On Ramzan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to his Bangladesh counterpart Shiekh Hasina over the phone and conveyed greetings on Ramazan while also discussing the novel Coronavirus pandemic. The two leaders discussed the regional situation in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, and briefed each other about the steps being taken to mitigate its effects in the respective country, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

Spoke to PM Sheikh Hasina to greet her & the people of Bangladesh on the Holy Month of Ramzan. We discussed COVID-19 situation & ways India and Bangladesh can collaborate in the fight against it. Our relationship with Bangladesh will continue to be one of our highest priorities. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 29, 2020

READ | Coronavirus Live Updates: MHA Permits Inter-state Movement Of Stranded Migrants, Tourists

The MEA said both leaders expressed happiness at the progress made in implementing the special arrangements agreed on March 15 between the leaders of the SAARC countries. PM Modi thanked Bangladesh Prime Minister for the contribution of USD 1.5 million towards 'SAARC COVID-19 Emergency Fund' while Hasina thanked her counterpart for taking lead in coordinating efforts to combat COVID-19 in the region and for supplying aid to Bangladesh, both in terms of medical supplies and capacity building.

READ | PM Modi Dials Canada's Justin Trudeau Over COVID-19; Stresses On Collaborative Response

Cross-border supply of essential items

The two leaders also expressed satisfaction at the continuation of supply of essential items across the border through road, rail, inland waterways and air. PM Modi assured India’s readiness to help Bangladesh in containing the spread of COVID-19 and in mitigating the health and economic impact of the pandemic, the MEA has said.

READ | PM Modi Discusses COVID With Indonesian Prez, Says 'close Cooperation Will Be Important'

Diplomacy amid COVID

India has assured its friendly neighbours and other allies of cooperation and has continued assisting foreign nations in a show of solidarity amid the pandemic that has infected over 3 million people worldwide. Recently, India contributed towards medical and food supplies to several smaller nations and has exported vast sums of most-sought drugs like Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) and paracetamol. PM Modi has consistently stayed in touch with many world leaders, especially of those countries' which host a significant Indian diaspora.

(PTI Photo)

READ | Bhutan PM Thanks PM Modi For Medical Supplies; Hails India's 'genuine Friendship'