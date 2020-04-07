PM Modi Dials Swedish Counterpart And Sultan Of Oman To Discuss COVID-19 Crisis

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with his Swedish counterpart Stefan Lofven and Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tarik. They discussed the challenges faced by their respective countries in the wake of the novel coronavirus crisis. PM Modi and Lofven agreed to collaborate and encourage data exchange between Indian and Swedish researchers and scientists. They also promised to not only provide assistance to stranded citizens but also optimise the availability of medical supplies for tackling COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the Oman Sultan and the PM pledged support to each other's nations in dealing with the ongoing crisis. Moreover, Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tarik gave an assurance about the safety and wellbeing of the Indian community in Oman and thanked PM Modi for the support provided to Omani citizens. Reiterating his condolences for the demise of late Sultan Qaboos, the PM conveyed his best wishes for the prosperity of Oman under Sultan Haitham bin Tarik's reign. While Sweden has registered 7,206 COVID-19 cases and 477 deaths, Oman has witnessed 295 cases and two casualties.

Exchanged thoughts with @SwedishPM Stefan Lofven about the COVID-19 pandemic and ways to fight it. We agreed to explore opportunities for supporting each other, including on research initiatives. https://t.co/8HLwBzWga4 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 7, 2020

Read: Ministry Of Health Issues Document On Management Of Suspect & Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

Spoke to His Majesty Sultan of Oman about COVID-19 and how to limit its impact. Also expressed thanks for HM's personal attention to the well-being of the Indian community in Oman. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 7, 2020

Read: COVID-19: Centre Readies 'Cluster Containment Strategy' For Delhi, Mumbai, Bhilwara, Agra

The coronavirus crisis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a complete lockdown in the country until April 14 to tackle the challenge posed by the COVID-19 crisis. Currently, there are 4421 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 326 people have recovered while 114 individuals have lost their lives. On April 5, people across the country heeded PM Modi's appeal and lit a lamp, candle or torchlight to express solidarity with fellow citizens and to vanquish the darkness caused by the novel coronavirus. Apart from the PM's Cabinet colleagues, multiple Chief Ministers including Pinarayi Vijayan, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy participated in this initiative.

Read: Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Centre Mulls Extending Lockdown Post-April 14; Cases At 4421

Read: Modi Govt Plans 2 Covid Strategies Post-April 14; For 'lockdown & Non-lockdown' States