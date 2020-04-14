PM Modi Discusses COVID-19 Situation With Palestinian President Over Phone Call

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on April 14 where they discussed the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. PM Modi also conveyed the greetings for the forthcoming holy month of Ramadan to Abbas and the people of Palestine.

During the phone call, both leaders agreed to remain in touch at the appropriate level to explore the avenues of cooperation as the pandemic has caused a major public health crisis. They also exchanged details on the steps taken by the respective countries to control the spread of the virus.

PM Modi appreciated the efforts of Palestinian authorities and assured all possible support from India to contain the deadly virus. Palestine has reported over 300 confirmed cases of coronavirus and two deaths so far while India has over 10,500 COVID-19 cases with 31 deaths reported in the last 24 hours taking the overall death toll to 358.

Discussion with world leaders

The Prime Minister has been holding a series of discussion with foreign leaders over phone calls to ensure close coordination on the ongoing pandemic. Last week, PM Modi spoke to his Nepali counterpart KP Sharma Oli to discuss the prevailing COVID-29 situation and expressed solidarity with the neighbouring country in the fight against COVID-19.

Spoke today with Prime Minister of Nepal, Shri @kpsharmaoli. We discussed the prevailing situation due to COVID-19. I appreciate the determination of people of Nepal to fight this challenge. We stand in solidarity with Nepal in our common fight against COVID-19. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 10, 2020

The two leaders exchanged their views on the ongoing crisis and the challenges it poses to the health and safety of the citizens. They agreed to continue close coordination and consultation among the experts and officials of the two countries on all the issues arising out from COVID-19, including the issue of cross-border supplies of essential commodities.

PM Modi reiterated India’s commitment to ensure all possible support and assistance for Nepal's efforts in fighting the pandemic. He also appreciated the response and crisis management by the Government on Nepal under PM Oli’s leadership

