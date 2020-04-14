Following PM Modi's Announcement, Punjab Government Extends Lockdown Till May 3

A few hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of the lockdown till May 3, the Punjab government followed suit and issued an official notification in this regard. Earlier, the state government had declared that the lockdown would remain in place till April 30. The Additional Chief Secretary (Home) clarified that the already granted relaxations and guidelines intimated to the district authorities would remain valid during this period. He also added that the curfew passes already issued shall remain acceptable.

At the same time, he wrote that fresh guidelines would be issued by the Punjab government after the receipt of instructions from the Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday. Earlier in the day, Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh called upon the Centre to reconsider its directives asking employers to continue paying full wages to their workers during the lockdown period. He contended that this might push the shops, industries, and commercial establishments to bankruptcy.

PM Modi announces extension of lockdown

Addressing the people of India on the 21st day of the nationwide lockdown, PM Modi noted that the fight against COVID-19 had been successful so far. According to him, India had managed to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus more effectively in comparison to other nations. For instance, he cited that India had commenced airport screening before having a single case and made quarantine compulsory for all people arriving from foreign countries before the COVID-19 tally reached 100.

Subsequently, the PM declared that the lockdown shall be extended till May 3. He mentioned that the lockdown would be made more stringent in the coming 7 days and a review would be undertaken on April 20, after which some relaxations could be granted in some areas. However, he warned that these exemptions could be withdrawn if the social distancing measures were violated.

Additionally, PM Modi observed that the detailed guidelines regarding the lockdown would be released on Wednesday. Towards the end of his address, he urged the people to follow 7 steps for combating COVID-19. These include taking special care of old people, following social distancing religiously, enhancing immunity by following suggestions of AYUSH Ministry, downloading the AAROGYA Setu App, taking care of the needy, not sacking employees and giving respect to Corona Warriors.

