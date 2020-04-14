'Decision Backed By Good Reason', Says Hardeep Singh Puri After PM Modi Extends Lockdown

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of lockdown till May 3, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri stated that the decision to extend the nationwide lockdown is backed by 'good reasons'. The 21-day lockdown, which was announced by the Prime Minister on March 24 was slated to end today. The extension of lockdown comes as India's total number of coronavirus cases has climbed to 10,363 with 339 deaths being reported.

While acknowledging the hardships being faced by the people of the country, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri requested people to bear with the government at this time of crisis.

There were good reasons for the Lockdown to be extended till 3rd May.



We can consider lifting restrictions on both domestic & international flights thereafter.



I understand the problems being faced by people who need to travel & request them to bear with us. — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) April 14, 2020

Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) announced the extension of the suspension of passenger operations until May 3. Talking to the nation on Tuesday, PM Modi said that it was extremely important to extend the lockdown in order to flatten the curve and tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

Lockdown extended till May 3

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Tuesday as the pan-India lockdown that he imposed as a measure to tackle the Coronavirus outbreak entered Day 21. In his address, the PM said that India is fighting against COVID-19 and it has been successful so far. He then announced the extension of lockdown till May 3.

Prime Minister Modi also said that compared to other nations, India has attempted to contain the pandemic quite efficiently. He said that even before any case in India, airport screening had begun and before the toll reached 100, it had made quarantine compulsory for all people arriving from foreign countries. "India did not wait for Coronavirus crisis to get bigger, it took steps as soon as sensed the problem. Compared to many developed nations, India is in a controllable situation."

