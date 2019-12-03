PM Modi Highlights Ayodhya Verdict, Artcile 370 At An Elecion Rally In Khunti, Jharkhand

PM Modi while speaking at an election rally in Khunti district of Jharkhand, highlighted important milestones seen in the country recently, including the Ayodhya verdict and abrogation of Article 370 in his speech. PM Modi energised the people attending the rally by stating that it was the tribal people who spent time with Lord Rama during his 14-year-long Vanvaas. He also accused the Congress of stalling the peaceful resolution of Ayodhya verdict for vote bank politics.

PM Modi at Khunti

Attacking the opposition, PM Modi in a part of his address said, “Jharkhand knows very well that the politics of Congress and JMM. It is a politics of deceit and selfishness. While BJP works with Karma and Seva”.

Read: PM Modi, Abhinandan Varthaman among Yahoo's list of most searched personalities in 2019

Recalling the revocation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370, PM Modi said, “Article 370 has now been removed from Jammu and Kashmir. Now, the responsibility of taking the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir on the path of development and trust is born and raised. Also, it is raised in the tribal region itself. All of this lies on the shoulder of the Lieutenant Governor.

Read: India NewsLaw & OrderMuslim bodies' advocate Rajeev Dhavan sacked from Ayodhya case; calls it 'malicious'

PM Modi on Ayodhya verdict

PM Modi lastly evoked the Ayodhya verdict and said that it was being stalled for a very long time without an appropriate reason. He said:

“The controversy over the Ram Janmabhoomi, which was constantly stalled by the governments of Congress and its allies, was also resolved peacefully. When Lord Rama left Ayodhya, he was a Prince and when he returned to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile, Lord Rama became Maryada Purushottam. This happened because Lord Rama spent 14 years amongst the tribal. These rites are for tribal siblings. Things have been hanging for so long that it is the people who have been stung by political interests. However, we have tried to find solutions to problems and establish peace, unity, harmony in the country and are moving forward successfully. This election is for the development of Jharkhand. This election is to maintain the double engine of ongoing development in Delhi and the state. That's why you have to remember the lotus mark only”.

Read: PM Modi pens heartfelt letter to 26/11 survivor 'Baby' Moshe on his bar mitzvah

Read: Pamela Anderson writes to PM Modi, requests him to ensure vegan food at government events