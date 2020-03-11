PM Modi Extends Birthday Wishes To Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh On His 76th Birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended his profound wishes to Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on his 76th birthday. Captain Amarinder Singh, who is MLA from Patiala, is serving as the 15th and current Chief Minister of Punjab. Earlier, he has served as the Chief Minister of Punjab from 2002-2007.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Modi greeted the Chief Minister and wished him a long and healthy life.

Greetings to Punjab’s Chief Minister @capt_amarinder Ji on his birthday. May Almighty bless him with a long and healthy life. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 11, 2020

Rajanth Singh extends birthday greetings

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also extended birthday greetings to the Chief Minister. Taking to Twitter, the defence minister extended his best wishes for the long and healthy life of Amarinder Singh.

Greetings and best wishes to Punjab Chief Minister, @Capt_Amarinder ji on his birthday. May he lead a long and healthy life. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) March 11, 2020

Capt. Amarinder Singh's political career

Captain Amarinder Singh is the head of the royal family of the erstwhile State of Patiala. He was inducted into the Congress by Rajiv Gandhi. In 1984, he resigned from Parliament and from Congress as a protest against the Army action during Operation Blue Star and subsequently, he joined the Shiromani Akali Dal. He was then elected to the state legislature from Talwandi Sabo and became a minister in the state government for Agriculture, Forest, Development and Panchayats. In 1992 he broke away from the Akali Dal and formed Shiromani Akali Dal (Panthic), which later merged with the Congress in 1998 after Sonia Gandhi took over the reign of the party.

Capt Amarinder has also served as the President of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee on two occasions from 1999 to 2002 and 2010 to 2013. He was appointed as chairman of Punjab Congress Campaign Committee in 2008. The Chief Minster is also a Permanent Invitee to the Congress Working Committee since 2013. He defeated senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley by a margin of more than 1,02,000 votes in 2014 general elections. He has been a member of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha for five terms representing Patiala (Urban) thrice, Samana and Talwandi Sabo once each.

