PM Modi Welcomes Trump Ahead Of Arrival, Exudes Confidence In Strengthening Friendship

Tweeting a few hours before the arrival of US President Donald Trump in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday welcomed him on Twitter. He was responding to the US President’s tweet which was posted when he was departing for India from White House. Stating that the entire country was awaiting Donald Trump’s arrival, he opined that this two-day visit was going to strengthen the friendship between India and the US. Moreover, he mentioned that he would meet Donald Trump in Ahmedabad very soon.

India awaits your arrival @POTUS @realDonaldTrump!



Your visit is definitely going to further strengthen the friendship between our nations.



See you very soon in Ahmedabad. https://t.co/dNPInPg03i — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 24, 2020

The itinerary of the US President

The US President is being accompanied by his wife Melania Trump, daughter and advisor Ivanka Trump, son-in-law and senior advisor Jared Kushner, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette, National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien, and other prominent officials. After landing at Ahmedabad Airport, Donald Trump will visit the Sabarmati Ashram. Thereafter, he will head to the newly built Motera stadium for the ‘Namaste Trump’ event after a roadshow with PM Modi.

Subsequently, the Trump couple will depart for Agra to visit the Taj Mahal. On Tuesday, the US President will receive a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. This will be followed by a visit to Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi and wide-ranging talks between the US President and the PM on issues such as trade and investment, defence, counter-terrorism, and energy security. In the evening, President Ram Nath Kovind will hold a banquet in the honour of Donald Trump after which the latter will depart for the US.

'Namaste Trump' event

One of the main highlights of the US President’s visit is the ‘Namaste Trump’ event. It has been designed on the lines of 'Howdy, Modi!' organised in Houston last year. A huge stage is being set up at the centre of the Motera stadium that would have the speeches of PM Modi and the US President. Around the stage would be VVIP seating for the Trump delegation, top diplomats, Indian Ministers, as also the Gujarat Cabinet. Revealing more details, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar stated the Donald Trump Nagarik Abhinandan Samiti (Citizen Felicitation Committee for Donald Trump) is the organizer of the event.

