PM Modi Wishes Fellow Citizens On Occasion Of 74th Independence Day

As India looks forward to celebrating the 74th Independence Day on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the auspicious occasion took to Twitter to wish the citizens of the country a "Happy Independence Day".

#स्वतंत्रतादिवस के पावन अवसर पर सभी देशवासियों को बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं।



जय हिंद!



Happy Independence Day to all fellow Indians.



Jai Hind! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2020

The prime minister is set to address the nation from Red Fort on August 15 after unfurling the national flag. He was received by the by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar. This will be his seventh Independence Day address after taking over as the prime minister since 2014.

READ | Independence Day 2020 Live Updates: PM Modi To Address As India Marks 74 Years Of Freedom

READ | Independence Day Quotes In Hindi That One Can Share On Social Media

Watch the speech here:

READ | Independence Day 2020: Here's How The Celebrations Will Unfold At The Red Fort

READ | Independence Day 2020: Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu Extends Wishes To PM Modi, Indians

President's speech on eve of Independence Day

Addressing the nation on the eve of India's 74th Independence Day, President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday extended his good wishes to all the citizens of the country. He opined that this was a day for the youth to understand the sacrifice of the freedom fighters. The President stressed that we are the citizens of a free nation only due to the sacrifice of the freedom fighters. Mentioning that modern India is being built on the foundation of the sacrifices of freedom fighters, he lauded the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi in the freedom struggle.

Acknowledging that this year's Independence Day celebrations won't have the usual fervour owing to the COVID-19 crisis, he went on to detail the impact of the pandemic. He hailed the Centre's timely steps to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. On this occasion, President Kovind pointed out that India had been successful in saving the lives of many people with the support of state governments. He expressed his gratitude towards doctors, nurses and others at the frontline in the fight against COVID-19. Moreover, he appreciated the efforts of COVID warriors who ensured that no one is deprived of essential services during the coronavirus-induced lockdown period.

PM Modi took to Twitter calling the President's speech insightful and encapsulating the spirit of 130 crore Indians.