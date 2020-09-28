Post Mann Ki Baat Chat With PM, Bangalore Storytelling Society Recognises 'responsibility'

Interacting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 'Mann Ki Baat' was a momentous occasion and we hope that it gives the much-needed boost to the art of storytelling, said Aparna Athreya of the Bangalore storytelling society. Athreya along with her team members had interacted with PM Modi during the monthly addresses, 'Mann Ki Baat' on September 27. In the 69th edition of the radio show, Prime Minister emphasised the importance of stories and also spoke about India's rich culture of storytelling.

"With this recognition comes responsibilities. Interacting with Prime Minister Modi on storytelling was a momentous occasion for us. The future plans are fairly cut out for each of our storytellers, and we have a lot of them. The first aspect that we hold as responsibility is the preservation of all those traditional storytelling forms which already exist. We need to preserve the stories and languages. The second aspect is nurturing, to create new story-tellers, and the third is promotion," Athreya said.

Mann Ki Baat: Aparna Athreya interacts with PM Modi

"The responsibility has indeed empowered, encouraged us to do more and more, both as individuals and the Bangalore Storytelling Society. One of the main goals and the motives of the society was to bring in people in a space of sharing, listening, and believe in the power of stories."

While interacting with PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat, Aparna Athreya and other members of the storytelling society were asked to introduce themselves. Athreya said that she is a mother of two, wife of a courageous Air Force Office and a passionate storyteller. She added, "Storytelling began 15 years ago while I was working with the software industry, then while working in CSR projects of the company, I got the opportunity to teach thousands of children through the medium of stories." Other members including Shailaja Sampat, Soumya Srinivasan, Lavanya Prasad also talked to PM Modi. Lavanya Prasad also narrated a story of King Krishnadevaraya of the Vijayanagara Empire who reigned from 1509-1529 and Minister Tenali Rama on Mann Ki Baat.

(With ANI inputs)