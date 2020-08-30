PM Modi Lauds Army Canines Vida & Sophie's Bravery; Urges People To Adopt Indian Bred Dogs

Addressing the nation through his monthly Mann Ki Baat programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, lauded Sophie and Vida - the Indian Army dogs that received the Chief of Army Staff Commendation Cards. PM Modi highlighted that Sophie and Vida were presented with the award as they served and protected the country. The Prime Minister has also urged citizens to adopt Indian bred canine dogs who are easy to maintain.

PM Modi lauds Sophie, Vida

"A few days ago, while we were celebrating the Independence Day, I came across a very interesting news. This was about two courageous personnel of our security forces. Sophie and Vida, who are Indian Army dogs, were awarded with the Chief of Army Staff Commendation Cards. Sophie and Vida were presented with the award since they served the country diligently. Our security forces have several such courageous dogs that live for the country and are also martyred for the country," PM Modi said in his Mann ki Baat episode on Sunday.

During #MannKiBaat, PM @narendramodi talks about Sophie and Vida, the Army dogs who were given the 'Commendation Cards' on Independence Day. pic.twitter.com/EGDv3yJROE — narendramodi_in (@narendramodi_in) August 30, 2020

READ | PM Modi Praises India's Farmers For Higher Crop Production Despite COVID-19 Pandemic

While Vida serves in the Northern Command, Sophie on the other hand belongs to the Special Frontier Force (Bomb Disposal Squad). Vida was instrumental in the detection of five mins and one grenade buried underground and Sophie had sniffed out the presence of initiator which could have been used to fabricate an IED. Their efforts saved several precious lives.

Two Army dogs, Vida (pic 1) of an Army Dog Unit located in Northern Command and Sophie (pic 2) of Special Frontier Force (Bomb Disposal Squad) were awarded COAS Commendation Cards on 15 Aug 2020: Indian Army pic.twitter.com/mtWW5yIDu7 — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2020

READ | Madhya Pradesh Floods: CM Chouhan Briefs PM Modi About Flood Situation In State

Taking farm education to middle school level

On Saturday, PM Narendra Modi also pitched for taking farm education to the middle school level, saying necessary reforms have been made in this regard in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

"There is a need to take knowledge related to agriculture and its practical application to the school level. Efforts are (on) to introduce the Agriculture subject at middle school level in villages," the PM said.

READ | On 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi Makes Strong 'vocal For Local' Pitch For Toy Industry

READ | Rahul Takes A Dig At PM Modi Amid NEET-JEE Row, Says Students Wanted 'pariksha Pe Charcha'