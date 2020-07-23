PM Modi Pays Tribute To Lokmanya Tilak & Chandrashekhar Azad On Birth Anniversaries

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has paid tribute to freedom fighters Lokmanya Tilak and Chandrashekhar Azad on the occasion of their respective birth anniversaries on Thursday.

"Salute to the two brave sons of Mother India, Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Chandrashekhar Azad on their birth anniversary," PM Modi tweeted.

भारत मां के दो वीर सपूत लोकमान्य बाल गंगाधर तिलक और चंद्रशेखर आजाद को उनकी जन्म-जयंती पर शत-शत नमन। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 23, 2020

Keshav Gangadhar Tilak was born on July 23, 1856, and is said to be the first leader of India's independence struggle. The British colonial authorities called him "The father of the Indian unrest," whereas Mahatma Gandhi called him the "The Maker of Modern India". He was conferred as the title "Lokmanya" meaning accepted by all people (as a leader).

Vice President Naidu pays tribute

Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu also took to Twitter to pay homage to the two great leaders and freedom fighters, while elaborating on the struggle and their contributions which was instrumental in the freedom of the country from the clutches of British colonialism.

Speaking on the contribution of Lokmanya Tilak, the vice president highlighted his "clarion call" for "Swaraj" meaning self-rule and his declaration "Swaraj is my birthright and I shall have it". Naidu also apprised the citizens of the two newspapers started by Tilak to awaken the masses and boost the freedom struggle in the country.

Today, July 23rd marks the birth anniversaries of two great sons of India—Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Chandra Shekhar Azad.



I feel that present-day youth must read about their lives and sacrifices made for country's freedom.



Read my full facebook post- https://t.co/DNu6CxyQtl pic.twitter.com/KOjrVH8s4v — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) July 23, 2020

Tilak was among the first and strongest advocates of ‘Swaraj’. His famous declaration “Swaraj is my birth right, and I shall have it” served as a powerful clarion call to the future revolutionaries of India’s struggle for independence. #LokmanyaTilak pic.twitter.com/RhIqRiG2yD — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) July 23, 2020

He also endeavoured to awaken the political consciousness of people through two weekly newspapers that he owned and edited: Kesari, published in Marathi and The Mahratta, published in English. He vehemently criticized the British rule through these publications. #LokmanyaTilak pic.twitter.com/9DtMAOQaz8 — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) July 23, 2020

The Vice President also spoke highly of Chandrashekhar Azad who served as an inspiration at the age a tender age of 25 to the youth of those times for joining the freedom struggle. Legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh also worked closely with Azad under his leadership. Naidu advocated to include their tales of sacrifices in school curriculums instead of mere commemorations.

Though Chandrashekhar Azad left his earthly abode too soon, at the age of 25 years, he was one of the most inspirational youth leaders of the freedom movement. He was also a mentor, philosopher and guide to a number of young freedom fighters, most notably Bhagat Singh. #azad pic.twitter.com/gbQlysZHMV — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) July 23, 2020

