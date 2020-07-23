Last Updated:

PM Modi Pays Tribute To Lokmanya Tilak & Chandrashekhar Azad On Birth Anniversaries

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has paid tribute to freedom fighters Lokmanya Tilak and Chandrashekhar Azad on the occasion of their respective birth anniversaries on Thursday.

"Salute to the two brave sons of Mother India, Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Chandrashekhar Azad on their birth anniversary," PM Modi tweeted.

Keshav Gangadhar Tilak was born on July 23, 1856, and is said to be the first leader of India's independence struggle. The British colonial authorities called him "The father of the Indian unrest," whereas Mahatma Gandhi called him the "The Maker of Modern India". He was conferred as the title "Lokmanya" meaning accepted by all people (as a leader).

Vice President Naidu pays tribute

Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu also took to Twitter to pay homage to the two great leaders and freedom fighters, while elaborating on the struggle and their contributions which was instrumental in the freedom of the country from the clutches of British colonialism.

Speaking on the contribution of Lokmanya Tilak, the vice president highlighted his "clarion call" for "Swaraj" meaning self-rule and his declaration "Swaraj is my birthright and I shall have it". Naidu also apprised the citizens of the two newspapers started by Tilak to awaken the masses and boost the freedom struggle in the country.

The Vice President also spoke highly of Chandrashekhar Azad who served as an inspiration at the age a tender age of 25 to the youth of those times for joining the freedom struggle. Legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh also worked closely with Azad under his leadership. Naidu advocated to include their tales of sacrifices in school curriculums instead of mere commemorations.

