PM Modi Makes Strong 'Aatmanirbhar' Pitch At ASSOCHAM Foundation Week 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually delivered the keynote address at ASSOCHAM Foundation Week 2020 on Saturday. Speaking at the event, PM Modi said ‘Our challenge is not just self-reliance. Rather, how quickly we achieve this goal is equally important.’

''In coming years, for Aatmanirbhar Bharat, all of you should exert all possible force which can be mustered. The world is heading towards another Industrial Revolution. So, from today we must plan and act on achieving our nation-building targets,'' PM said.

Pitching the goal for self-reliance, the Prime Minister said that the coming 27 years will not only determine India's global role, but it will also test both the dreams and dedication of Indians. This is the time to show your capability, commitment and courage as Indian Industry to the world, he added.

Addressing the businessmen and industrialists, PM Modi said, “Earlier, investors had misgivings about excessive tax, red-tape, lack of digital infrastructure, and less scope for innovation in the country. They used to say, "Why India?" Now the influence of the country is reflected in its reforms, and investors ask - 'Why not India?'

"The world has faith in Indian economy"

He further stated that reforms should be encouraged within the industries and the changes that we want to see in industries must be brought to the people employed in industries. “We have to adopt best practices in our corporates, with profit-making but along with purpose-orientated methods,” PM said.

Stating that the world has faith in the Indian economy, PM Modi said, “During the pandemic, India witnessed record - FDI and PFI Investment in R&D. Public sector investment in R&D is equal to USA's private investment. We must increase private investment in R&D in various fields, must fix an investment amount in R&D.”

The Prime Minister also said that India is capable of helping other nations in time of crisis. For this, he stressed on the need to build an effective mechanism to strengthen our role in maintaining the global supply chain.

“India - taking on the responsibility as the "Pharmacy of the world" has supplied medicines across the world. India will also deliver its responsibility with the vaccine. Our organic farming, herbal products can be promoted by ASSOCHAM,” he added.

At the event, PM Modi also presented the "ASSOCHAM Enterprise of the Century Award" to, Chairman of Tata Trusts, Ratan Tata, who received the award on behalf of the Tata Group. “In all the years that I have been in business, I have valued what our PM has been wanting to do. He has led the country through the pandemic for which we should be obliged,” the business tycoon said at ASSOCHAM Foundation Week 2020

Assocham was established in 1920 by promoter chambers representing all regions of India. It has in its fold over 400 chambers and trade associations, serving over 4.5 lakh members across India.

