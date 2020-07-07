BJP's Shaina NC Nominated To Board Of Prasar Bharati; Thanks PM Modi & Prakash Javadekar

BJP Spokesperson Shaina NC has been nominated to the board of Prasar Bharati by Prime Minister Narendra Modi which has 9 of its 13 positions vacant for the last few months. Taking to Twitter, she said that Prasar Bharati is the body at the heart of communication and broadcasting, adding she will perform the role with "utmost responsibility" She also thanked Prime Minister Modi and Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar.

'Truly humbled'

Truly humbled. Sincere thanks to @PMOIndia @narendramodi Ji for nominating me to the board of @prasarbharati. #PrasarBharati is the body at heart of communication & broadcasting. A role that I will perform with utmost responsibility. Thanking @PrakashJavdekar Ji & @MIB_India pic.twitter.com/YrMrAPoUFu — Shaina NC (@ShainaNC) July 7, 2020

The board is the key body entrusted with taking all decisions related to the general superintendence, direction and management of the affairs of the public broadcaster. According to reports, music composer Salim Merchant's name has also been approved. The position of the chairman has also been vacant since former chairman A Surya Prakash retired in February last year after finishing two terms.

Prasar Bharati sets up its own recruitment board

Prasar Bharati had last week established its first recruitment board for appointing persons to posts carrying a scale of pay less than that of a Joint Secretary to the Government of India.

READ | Prasar Bharti accuses Press Trust of India of 'anti-national reporting', reviews relations

This is the first time India's public service broadcaster has got its own recruitment board after it was set up as an autonomous body in 1997 under the Prasar Bharati (Broadcasting Corporation of India) Act, 1990. Jagdish Upasane, Director, Bharat Prakashan, has been named as the chairperson of the recruitment board.

READ | Chinese Army suffered over 45 casualties during Galwan LAC clash: Prasar Bharti sources

Prasar Bharati comprises All India Radio and Doordarshan Television Network.

READ | Prasar Bharati sets up its own recruitment board

READ | 'Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi, Idhar Udhar coming soon', confirms Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi Shekhar