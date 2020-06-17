Chinese Army Suffered Over 45 Casualties During Galwan LAC Clash: Prasar Bharti Sources

Even as China shuns from sharing figures pertaining to casualties post the violent clash in Galwan valley, People's Liberation Army (PLA) is said to have suffered over 45 casualties, as per Prasar Bharati News Services. While at least 20 Indians soldiers have been martyred, along with 4 jawans who are reported to be critical as per sources, Prasar Bharti sources have reported 45 casualties including dead and injured from the Chinese side.

Yesterday, Editor-in-chief of Chinese state-run media Global Times had reported that that the Xi Jinping-run government was refraining from sharing casualty numbers of Chinese troops in a bid to avoid 'stoking public mood.' The Editor-in-Chief remarked that Beijing did not want to compare casualty numbers of the two countries post the violent clashes as a sign of 'goodwill'.

Currently, sources have reported that Major General-level talks are ongoing in a bid to defuse the tensions post the Galwan clashes. No one is reported to be missing from either of the sides and sources have confirmed that there had been no firing on Monday night between the troops of both India and China.

900 troops from each side involved

At least 900 troops on both the sides were involved in the physical clash on the night of June 15, sources said to Republic. No bullets were fired in the clash. The intense clash occurred at an altitude of 15,000 feet where the Chinese Army had built a fresh post and set up arctic tents at vantage points. This gave the Chinese a clear view of the strategic Darbuk-Shyok-Daulat Beg Oldie (DSDBO) road.

Following this, China was quick to attempt a shift of blame to India without offering a sequence of events, though later, once more facts came to light, India's MEA put the details of the table, exposing a remarkably opaque China's belligerence.

"On the late-evening and night of 15th June 2020 a violent face-off happened as a result of an attempt by the Chinese side to unilaterally change the status quo there. Both sides suffered casualties that could have been avoided had the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side," said MEA in a statement.

