PM Modi Offers India's Unstinted Support To Australia Amid Bushfire Crisis

Amid the bushfire crisis in Australia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, January 3, during a telephonic conversation with his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison offered India's 'unstinted support' to Australia and its people. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) statement, PM Modi also conveyed his heartfelt condolences on behalf of all Indians on the damage to life and property in Australia.

Morrison's visit to India cancelled

The Australian Prime Minister's visit to India has been cancelled due to the extraordinary circumstances of bushfires in Australia. His visit was slated from January 14 to January 16. PM Modi, during the telephonic conversation also stated that he is looking forward to his Australian counterpart's visit to India at a mutually convenient time later in the year.

Further, speaking about the relationship between India and Australia, PM Modi expressed satisfaction at the progress in bilateral relations in recent years. He also reiterated India's commitment to strengthen its strategic partnership with Australia.

Australia's Bushfire Crisis

The raging bushfires in Australia had turned so intense that even the firefighters had warned on December 17 that they would not be able to contain it.

More than 120 fires across New South Wales (NSW) were battled by the firefighters including a 60 kilometres firefront northwest of Sydney, one many of which might be burning since November. The flames have destroyed hundreds of homes and burned millions of acres of bushland.

Most of the blazes are concentrated across Australia's east coast yet the hot weather has ignited firefronts in other parts. In Sydney, the doctors had issued a warning after a sudden rise in the number of people getting admitted to the casualty section. Further, the administration had declared a ‘Public Health Emergency’ due to the smoke that is choking the metropolitan city.

