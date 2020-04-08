PM Modi Pays Tribute To Indian-American Journalist Brahm Kanchibotla Who Died Of COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid his tribute to Indian-American journalist Brahm Kanchibotla who died of the novel Coronavirus in New York. PM Modi took to Twitter and said that he is "deeply anguished by the passing away of Indian-American journalist Mr Brahm Kanchibotla"

'Condolences to his family and friends'

He added that Kanchibotla will be remembered for his fine work and efforts to bring India and the USA closer. "Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti," said the Prime Minister.

Brahm Kanchibotla died on Monday morning after spending nine days in the hospital. According to media reports, he showed COVID-19 symptoms on March 23. When his conditions worsened, he was admitted to a hospital at Long Island on March 28. He was put on ventilator on March 31, and on Monday he had a cardiac arrest.

Worked for several publications in India

Brahm Kanchibotla, 66, was a correspondent for United News of India. During his 28-year career in the US, he had worked for 11 years as a content editor for Merger Markets, a financial publication, and also did a stint with News India-Times weekly newspaper. He had moved to the US in 1992 after having worked for several publications in India.

New York state reported 731 new COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, its biggest jump since the start of the outbreak, dampening some of the cautious optimism officials have expressed about efforts to stop the spread of the virus. The state’s death toll grew to 5,489.

