PM Modi Recalls Malviya On Birth Anniversary, Says 'his Ideals Will Always Inspire Us'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday offered his tribute to Madan Monha Malviya on his 158th birth anniversary. He took to his official Twitter handle and remembered the great educationalist and politician who dedicated his life to the service of the nation. He also wrote about Malviya's contribution to the Indian freedom movement.

He also posted a tweet in Hindi which roughly translates to, "A humble tribute to Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviyaji on his birth anniversary. He dedicated his life to the service of Mother India. Apart from making an invaluable contribution to the field of education, he also played an important role in the freedom movement. His scholarship and ideals will always inspire the countrymen."

भारत माता की सेवा में अपना जीवन समर्पित करने वाले महामना पंडित मदन मोहन मालवीय जी को उनकी जयंती पर विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि। उन्होंने शिक्षा के क्षेत्र में अमूल्य योगदान देने के साथ आजादी के आंदोलन में भी अहम भूमिका निभाई। उनकी विद्वता और आदर्श देशवासियों को सदा प्रेरित करते रहेंगे। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 25, 2019

Home Minister Amit Shah remembers Madan Mohan Malviya on his birth anniversary

Home Minister Amit Shah also took to his official Twitter handle and remembered Pandit Malviya for his contributions in the field of education and Indian freedom struggle. His tweet in Hindi translates to, "Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya Ji not only made a unique contribution to the independence of the country, but he also made immense efforts for education in the country. Apart from establishing Kashi Hindu University to promote education in the youth, he also contributed significantly to journalism and social reform."

पं मदन मोहन मालवीय जी का न सिर्फ देश की स्वतंत्रता में अद्वितीय योगदान रहा बल्कि उन्होंने देश में शिक्षा के लिए भी भागीरथ प्रयास किये।उन्होंने युवाओं की अच्छी शिक्षा के लिए काशी हिन्दू विश्वविद्यालय की स्थापना करने के साथ-साथ पत्रकारिता व समाज सुधार में भी महत्ती योगदान दिया। pic.twitter.com/MvX9warPHA — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 25, 2019

Adding further to his tweet, Home Minister Amit Shah wrote, "The basic goal of Malaviya's life was 'independence and progress'. He was known as 'Mahamana' throughout the country for his great works. I salute him on his birth anniversary. He devoted his entire life to the education and bright future of the country's youth."

About Madan Mohan Malviya

Educationist Madan Mohan Malviya was born on December 25, 1861, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. Pandit Malviya, the founder of Banaras Hindu University (BHU), was conferred with the Bharat Ratna in 2014. He is also remembered for his Hindi-language weekly, Abhyudaya.

