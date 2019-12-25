The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

PM Modi Recalls Malviya On Birth Anniversary, Says 'his Ideals Will Always Inspire Us'

General News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took to Twitter and paid his tribute to educationalist Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya on his 158th birth anniversary.

Written By Misha Bhatt | Mumbai | Updated On:
PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday offered his tribute to Madan Monha Malviya on his 158th birth anniversary. He took to his official Twitter handle and remembered the great educationalist and politician who dedicated his life to the service of the nation. He also wrote about Malviya's contribution to the Indian freedom movement.

He also posted a tweet in Hindi which roughly translates to, "A humble tribute to Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviyaji on his birth anniversary. He dedicated his life to the service of Mother India. Apart from making an invaluable contribution to the field of education, he also played an important role in the freedom movement. His scholarship and ideals will always inspire the countrymen."

READ | Amit Shah pays tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Madan Malviya on their birth anniversaries

READ | PM Modi remembers Vajpayee, says 'there was more power in his silence than his words'

Home Minister Amit Shah remembers Madan Mohan Malviya on his birth anniversary 

Home Minister Amit Shah also took to his official Twitter handle and remembered Pandit Malviya for his contributions in the field of education and Indian freedom struggle. His tweet in Hindi translates to, "Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya Ji not only made a unique contribution to the independence of the country, but he also made immense efforts for education in the country. Apart from establishing Kashi Hindu University to promote education in the youth, he also contributed significantly to journalism and social reform."

Adding further to his tweet, Home Minister Amit Shah wrote, "The basic goal of Malaviya's life was 'independence and progress'. He was known as 'Mahamana' throughout the country for his great works. I salute him on his birth anniversary. He devoted his entire life to the education and bright future of the country's youth."

READ | 'Good to see Venkaiah Ji enjoy the beauty of Kutch': PM Modi

About Madan Mohan Malviya 

Educationist Madan Mohan Malviya was born on December 25, 1861, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. Pandit Malviya, the founder of Banaras Hindu University (BHU), was conferred with the Bharat Ratna in 2014. He is also remembered for his Hindi-language weekly, Abhyudaya

READ | PM Modi to Ashraf Ghani: 'India will always support Afghanistan for developmental needs'

READ | Strategic tunnel under Rohtang Pass to be named after Vajpayee on Wednesday

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NETZENS DECLARE MSD AS FAV CAP'N
SOURCES: CDS TO BE NAMED ON DEC 26
GUJARAT CM BATS FOR CAA
POPE FRANCIS KICKS OFF CHRISTMAS
'NRC BEING SMUGGLED INTO NPR'
TRUMP HONOURED FOR FILM APPEARANCE