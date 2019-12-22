PM Modi Praises India's Relations With Islamic Countries, Says 'opposition Can't Stand It'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday kick-started the BJP campaign ahead of the Assembly elections at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi. During his speech, PM Modi explained the cordial relationship India has with other Muslim Nations. PM Modi also mentioned that India is constantly trying to maintain a good relationship with all the Islamic and Gulf countries in the world.

Relations with Muslim Nations

Addressing the rally PM Modi said, "In 1014 after the new government was formed, I myself invited the Prime Minister of Pakistan for the oath-taking ceremony. With the idea of creating a new relationship, we had put forward our hand for friendship. I also visited Lahore but all we got in return was a betrayal. But today the Islamic countries in the world, the Gulf countries have a good relationship with India in recent times."

"In the history of India, this is the first time we have such kind of relations with Islamic countries. There are a lot of reasons behind it. Today India is constantly trying to deepen their relationships with many other countries. Afghanistan or Palestine, Saudi Arabia or UAE, Maldives or Bahrain - all these countries have given India their highest civilian honour. They have tried to deepen their relationship with the culture of India," he added.

Prime Minister Modi asserted that Congress and its allies cannot digest India's growing ties with the Muslim world. PM also said that the Muslim countries released many Indian prisoners and Saudi increased Hajj quota. Lastly, PM Modi urged the people of Delhi to launch a mass cleanliness drive before the year ends. He said that we should welcome the new year with a cleaner Delhi.

