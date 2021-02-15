Vasant Panchami 2021: History, Meaning And Significance Of The Day

Vasant Panchami 2021 will be celebrated all over India on February 16. The day marks the preparation for the arrival of spring. It is also known as the occasion of Saraswati Puja. The celebrations of the festival vary in different states and regions. It is also considered as the start of preparation for Holika or Holi which is celebrated 40 days later. As the Vasant Panchami 2021 will be celebrated tomorrow with great joy and fervour all over India, here is a look at the Vasant Panchami meaning, Vasant Panchami history and its significance.

Vasant Panchami date

Vasant Panchami is celebrated every year on the fifth day of the bright half of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month of Magha. It is typically around late January or February. Spring is often termed as the king of all the seasons. The festival marks its preparation and is in its full bloom 40 days after the Vasant Panchami Day. Here is a look at the Vasant Panchami meaning.

Vasant Panchami meaning

Vasant Panchami is an important festival for the Hindus and is celebrated with great enthusiasm. The day is also known as the Sri Panchami in South India. Apart from the arrival of spring, the day is dedicated to goddess Saraswati. She is the goddess of knowledge, music, learning and arts. She is also the symbol of creative energy and power in all its form, including longing and love.

Vasant Panchami history

According to Hindu mythology, Brahma is known as the creator of this universe. It is believed that he wanted to see his creation with his own eyes and hence set out on a journey. However, he was disappointed with the silence and loneliness on earth. He then made an angel with a harp in her hand appear with his powers and requested her to play something. The angel then obliged to bless the people on the earth with her voice. That angel came to be known as goddess Saraswati or Veena Vadini. Here is a look at the Vasant Panchami significance.

Vasant Panchami significance

Vasant Panchami is known as the symbol of prosperity. The day is considered as one of the most auspicious days to get married, start a new work or do any good and auspicious deeds. People worship Goddess Saraswati and seek her blessings. Therefore the day is celebrated as an ode to her. The day is also celebrated for the agricultural fields’ ripening with yellow flowers of the mustard crop. The colour yellow is considered the favourite colour of the goddess Saraswati. Therefore, Yellow is a major part of celebrations and decorations on the day.

Image Credits: Unsplash