'India A True Friend': US Lauds Move To Gift COVID-19 Vaccines To Several Countries

The Joe Biden-led US administration has lauded India for sharing millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccines with most of the South Asian nations. The US called India a 'true friend', who is using its pharmaceutical sector to help the global community.

We applaud India’s role in global health, sharing millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccine in South Asia. India's free shipments of vaccine began w/Maldives, Bhutan, Bangladesh & Nepal & will extend to others. India's a true friend using its pharma to help the global community. — State_SCA (@State_SCA) January 22, 2021

READ | COVID-19: No Decision On UK's Universal Payment Scheme For Coronavirus Patients

On January 16, India rolled out a massive Coronavirus vaccination drive under which two vaccines, Covishield and Covaxin, were administered to its frontline health workers across the country.The Ministry of External Affairs tweeted on January 19 and said that India will continue to supply vaccines to their neighbours.

India fulfils commitment to give vaccines to humanity. Supplies to our neighbours will start on 20th January.



The Pharmacy of the World will deliver to overcome the COVID challenge.#VaccineMaitri https://t.co/0pEW52ARe5 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 19, 2021

READ | India To Gift 2 Million Doses Of COVID Vaccine 'Covishield' To Bangladesh On January 20

On January 20, vaccination supplies began with Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar and Seychelles. India fulfils the commitment to use its vaccine production and delivery capacity to help all of humanity fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Bhutan receives 1,50,000 doses of Covisheild vaccine and 100,000 doses to the Maldives. Over 2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines were provided to Bangladesh and 1 million doses to Nepal. On January 22, India sent a consignment of 1.5 million doses of Covishield vaccine to Myanmar.

READ | India To Send 1.5 Million Covishield Vaccine Doses To Myanmar By January 22

Brazil Thanks India For 2mn Doses Of COVID Vaccine

Thanking India for providing 2 million doses of Covishield vaccine, President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro tweeted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating that the country was 'honoured' to have a great partner like India. Taking to his Twitter, President Bolsonaro shared an image of Lord Hanuman carrying the Coronavirus vaccine-like 'Sanjeevani' from India to Brazil expressing his gratitude to India for helping Brazil overcome the global health crisis by joining efforts.

- Namaskar, Primeiro Ministro @narendramodi



- O Brasil sente-se honrado em ter um grande parceiro para superar um obstáculo global. Obrigado por nos auxiliar com as exportações de vacinas da Índia para o Brasil.



- Dhanyavaad! धनयवाद pic.twitter.com/OalUTnB5p8 — Jair M. Bolsonaro (@jairbolsonaro) January 22, 2021

READ | Brazil Thanks India For 2mn Doses Of COVID Vaccine; Says 'honoured To Have Great Partner'