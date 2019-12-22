PM Modi's Speech In Delhi: Saina Nehwal Hails 'thought-provoking' Address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s fiery 97-minute speech at the Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on Sunday became a talking point across the country. Be it setting the platform for the assembly elections in Delhi or hitting out at Congress over the ‘myths’ related to the recently-passed Citizenship Amendment Act, PM Modi’s speech kept #RamlilaMaidan the top Twitter trend even after the speech got over. Many celebrities also praised the Prime Minister for his address, and one among them was Saina Nehwal. The Olympics bronze medallist termed the Prime Minister’s speech as a ‘thought-provoking.’ Saina took to Twitter on Sunday afternoon, and seemingly even before Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed his speech, she wrote, “I m hearing a thought provoking speech from @narendramodi sir #RamlilaMaidan.”

READ: MEGA RALLY: PM Modi Slams AAP Govt For Delhi's Air, Water Pollution

Here’s the post

I m hearing a thought provoking speech from @narendramodi sir 🙏#RamlilaMaidan — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) December 22, 2019

READ: PM Modi In Delhi: 'Have Given 40 Lakh Poor & Middle Class People Their Right To Home'

PM Narendra Modi’s speech revolved around numerous crucial issues, with the highlight being his slogan '‘Unity in Diversity, India’s speciality’. He highlighted the ruling establishment giving 40 lakh people the right to own their own houses. PM also spoke about the advancement in the improvement of transport in Delhi, specifically talking about the Delhi Metro. The Prime Minister narrated the efforts taken by the government, like the installation of CNG stations to tackle air pollution.

He, however, slammed the Arvind Kejriwal government over the failure to provide clean water to Delhites. PM Modi also fumed at the rumours regarding the implementation of the CAA, asking why the critics were misleading the Muslims of the country. He questioned the Congress for being responsible for introducing the bill many decades ago and that it was a promise made by the then government. In no uncertain terms, he expressed his anger at the violence in the anti-CAA protests. He also slammed West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee for opposing the CAA, though she herself had raised concerns over the infiltration from Bangladesh.

READ: 'Unity In Diversity' To Quashing CAA Rumours: Here Are Highlights Of PM Modi's Speech

READ: PM Modi Sets The Record Straight Over CAA, Adds 'NRC Was Drafted By Congress'