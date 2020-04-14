PM Modi Suggests Ways To Improve Immunity As Lockdown Extended Till May 3

Prime Minister announced that the national lockdown will be extended will be by three weeks till May 3. It was PM Modi's fourth address in less than a month and he reiterated that the country has been taking proactive steps to stop the spread of the virus. In the speech, the Prime Minister suggested multiple ways to improve immunity.

PM's seven steps to defeat coronavirus

PM Modi asked the citizens to follow seven steps to defeat the virus, which included wearing masks, taking care of elders in the house, maintain social distancing, etc. However, he emphasized the guidelines issued by the Ayush Ministry and asked citizens to follow the guidelines issued.

Certain suggestions for enhancing immunity include drinking warm water throughout the day, practising Yogasana, Pranayama, and meditation for at least 30 minutes as advised by Ministry of Ayush, including spices like Haldi (Turmeric), Jeera (Cumin), Dhaniya (Coriander) and Lahsun (Garlic) are recommended in cooking.

He said, "CMs of every State suggested that the lockdown should be increased. Many states have already decided to increase lockdown. Keeping all the suggestions in mind, it has been decided that the lockdown in India will now have to be extended till May 3."

PM Modi said, "If India would not have adopted a holistic and integrated approach, had it not been for quicker decisions, India's situation would have been different. But it is clear from the experiences of the past that the path we have chosen is correct. The nation has greatly benefitted from lockdown and social distancing."

PM Modi also stated that guidelines for the second phase of the lockdown will be issued by the Central government on Wednesday.

Coronavirus cases in India have crossed the 10,000 mark, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. According to the latest update, the number of total cases in the country has climbed to 10,363, while the death toll stands at 339. On Monday evening, the Indian Council for Medical Research released data stating that 2.17 lakh tests had been conducted till 9 pm, of which 9,341 people had tested positive. The Council reportedly conducted 21,806 tests, testing at a rate of roughly 10% each day.

