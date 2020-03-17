PM Modi Has Instructed Partymen To Avoid Street Protests Till April 15: BJP's Manoj Tiwari

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has instructed the BJP members to avoid any protest on road till April 15. "The Prime Minister has instructed party and around the country and in places where we are in opposition we will avoid protests on road and will convey our views in small groups or through video conferencing," Manoj Tiwari said while talking to reporters outside Parliament.

'We will not proceed to distribute masks and sanitizers'

He added that the Prime Minister also thanked people working in airports and hospital for their efforts in containing the deadly virus which has killed more than 7000 people globally. "We will now proceed to distribute masks and sanitizers among the general public," Tiwari added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said Parliament will not be curtailed and will run till April 3 as per the schedule. Addressing the BJP's Parliamentary party meeting, he expressed disappointment over messages by some MPs asking for curtailment of the ongoing session due to coronavirus outbreak. He also asked the Parliamentarians to visit their respective constituencies to make people aware of the disease.

PM Modi appreciated the efforts of several people

The Prime Minister said, "We are representatives of the 130 crore people of the country." The second part of the budget session of Parliament is underway and is scheduled to continue till April 3. However, several MPs have been demanding a curtailment of the ongoing budget session in the wake of the outbreak.

Speaking to reporters, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said, "In the meeting today, Prime Minister appreciated the efforts of doctors, nurses and those working at seaports and airports. He also appreciated the role of electronic and print media for spreading awareness about COVID-19."

READ | Manoj Tiwari says Kejriwal's nod on Kanhaiya comes seeing 'current political situation'

The government on Tuesday suggested closure of all schools, colleges, universities, gymnasiums, museums, cultural and social centres, swimming pools and theatres till March 31. Many states, including Maharashtra, have already closed educational institutions. Coronavirus cases have crossed 182,000 all over the world with over 7,400 deaths.

READ | Manoj Tiwari says daughter 'worried about Delhi violence'; posts advice after their outing

According to the Health Ministry data as of 5:15 PM on Tuesday, India has 137 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus which include 24 foreigners. So far, three people have died due to COVID-19. More than 13,54,858 people have been screened at the airports.

READ | BJP leader Manoj Tiwari visits family of martyred IB officer Ankit Sharma

READ | Manoj Tiwari calls for Opposition's speeches to be examined for hate speech

(With agency inputs)