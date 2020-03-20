The Debate
PM Modi Joins Hands With 'explosive Batsmen' To Fight COVID-19 Crisis

General News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday appreciated notable cricketers for appealing the people to take all precautionary measures and observe the 'Janta Curfew'

Written By Jitesh Vachhatani | Mumbai | Updated On:
PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday appreciated notable cricketers for appealing the people to take all precautionary measures and observe the 'Janta Curfew' on Sunday in an attempt to curtail the spread of novel Coronavirus. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi mentioned Team India skipper Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Kevin Pietersen, Suresh Raina and Ajinkya Rahane and he said that these explosive batsmen who've seen teams through crises have something to say to us. "We too will come together to fight COVID-19," added PM Modi.

Virat Kohli's appeal

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli on Thursday had urged the citizens of the country to adhere to the norms put in place by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Taking to Twitter, Kohli appealed to everyone to be alert, attentive and aware to combat the threat posed by COVID-19. PM Modi in his address on Thursday, called for a nationwide 'Janta Curfew' on Sunday from 7 AM to 9 PM. 

READ | Virat Kohli Lauds PM Modi's Speech On COVID-19, Appeals To Citizens To Follow Guidelines

Meanwhile, Kevin Pietersen on Friday took to Twitter to advise fans in India to stay safe amidst the growing cases of the coronavirus pandemic in India. Pietersen, in an attempt to engage with a larger Indian audience, tweeted in Hindi, asking them to follow the government's directives. adding that it was Sunrisers Hyderabad wicketkeeper Shreevats Goswami who taught him Hindi.

READ | Kevin Pietersen Trolled By Twitterati For Pure Hindi Tweet On Coronavirus Outbreak

Janta Curfew on March 22

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to implement a nationwide 'Janta Curfew' - a curfew by the people and for the people - on Sunday from 7 AM to 9 PM to avoid mass gatherings in an attempt to contain the Coronavirus spread. The Prime Minister stated that people should stay in their homes on March 22 while the Janta Curfew is implemented and avoid going out unless extremely important. PM Modi added that the Janta Curfew will help us prepare for the upcoming challenges.

Addressing the nation on Thursday, PM Modi said, "Today, I ask you all for you support to implement the Janata Curfew. Janata Curfew is a curfew of the people and by the people implemented by the people itself. This Sunday, that is after two days - March 22, morning 7 am to 9 pm in the night, all citizens should follow the Janta Curfew." 

READ | Ravi Shastri Out Of The Blocks Like A Tracer Bullet To Respond To PM Modi's 'Janta Curfew'

READ | PM Modi Issues 'Janta Curfew' Call For Sunday From 7 AM Till 9 PM Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

First Published:
COMMENT
