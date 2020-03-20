'Time For Another Partnership': Fans Roar In Unison At PM Modi's Response To Yuvraj & Kaif

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday appreciated the efforts of former India cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Mohammad Kaif after they appealed to the people to come together to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The Prime Minister took to Twitter and said, "Here are 2 excellent cricketers whose partnership we will remember forever. Now, as they have said, it is time for another partnership. This time, all of India will be partners in the fight against Coronavirus."

Here are 2 excellent cricketers whose partnership we will remember forever. Now, as they have said, it is time for another partnership. This time, all of India will be partners in the fight against Coronavirus. #IndiaFightsCoronahttps://t.co/a6JJTh8gUWhttps://t.co/koRYZiRT6K — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 20, 2020

'It is real, but we can fight COVID-19'

Responding to PM Modi's call for a 'Janta Curfew' on Sunday, Kaif said, "An important message from PM Narendra Modi Ji to the nation to fight against Coronavirus. It's time we take responsibility for the well being of our loved ones and fellow Indians. "

Let’s collectively follow the directions of PM @narendramodi ji



It’s is real, but we can fight #COVID19 !



I urge every Indian to join me in spreading hygienic awareness and supporting our community.#IndiaFightsCorona — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) March 19, 2020

Fans react to PM Modi's response:

Natwest2002

Jodi no.1 — Mahesh Patange (@MaheshPatange) March 20, 2020

Oh my God...



Sir you still remembered the historical partnership between @MohammadKaif and @YUVSTRONG12 in the NatWest Final and also Dada ka Jersey uttarna @SGanguly99 https://t.co/gIZQwFA2yU — Proud Indian (@rohit_manhas) March 20, 2020

PM Modi, while addressing the nation on the coronavirus outbreak on Thursday, announced a 'Janta (public) Curfew' on Sunday. In an attempt to contain the spread of coronavirus, which has affected over 250 in India, PM Narendra Modi requested all the citizens to abide by the 'Janta Curfew' on March 22 from 7 am till 9 pm.

"For the past two months, millions are working day and night in hospitals and airports and those serving others by not taking care of themselves. On Mar 22, at 5 pm, we should stand on our doorways, balconies, in our windows and keep clapping hands and ringing the bells for five minutes to salute and encourage them," PM Modi said.

PM discusses measures to contain COVID-19 with CMs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday deliberated ways to check the spread of coronavirus with Chief Ministers of various states. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and top health ministry officials were also present in the meeting held via video link. Punjab Chief Minister Amrinder Singh, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were among those who attended the video conference.

(With PTI inputs)