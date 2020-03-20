The Debate
'Time For Another Partnership': Fans Roar In Unison At PM Modi's Response To Yuvraj & Kaif

General News

PM Modi appreciated the efforts of former India cricketers Yuvraj Singh & Mohammad Kaif after they appealed to the people to come together to fight coronavirus

Written By Jay Pandya | Mumbai | Updated On:
PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday appreciated the efforts of former India cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Mohammad Kaif after they appealed to the people to come together to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The Prime Minister took to Twitter and said, "Here are 2 excellent cricketers whose partnership we will remember forever. Now, as they have said, it is time for another partnership. This time, all of India will be partners in the fight against Coronavirus."

'It is real, but we can fight COVID-19'

Responding to PM Modi's call for a 'Janta Curfew' on Sunday, Kaif said, "An important message from PM Narendra Modi Ji to the nation to fight against Coronavirus. It's time we take responsibility for the well being of our loved ones and fellow Indians. "

Fans react to PM Modi's response:

PM Modi, while addressing the nation on the coronavirus outbreak on Thursday, announced a 'Janta (public) Curfew' on Sunday. In an attempt to contain the spread of coronavirus, which has affected over 250 in India, PM Narendra Modi requested all the citizens to abide by the 'Janta Curfew' on March 22 from 7 am till 9 pm.

READ | BIG: P Chidambaram backs PM Modi on fight against coronavirus, predicts tougher measures

"For the past two months, millions are working day and night in hospitals and airports and those serving others by not taking care of themselves. On Mar 22, at 5 pm, we should stand on our doorways, balconies, in our windows and keep clapping hands and ringing the bells for five minutes to salute and encourage them," PM Modi said.

READ | Dog parents raise 'serious' concern as PM Modi appeals for 'Janta Curfew'

PM discusses measures to contain COVID-19 with CMs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday deliberated ways to check the spread of coronavirus with Chief Ministers of various states. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and top health ministry officials were also present in the meeting held via video link. Punjab Chief Minister Amrinder Singh, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were among those who attended the video conference.

READ | PM Modi hails 'lightning-fast' Hima Das & PT Usha for joining hands to fight COVID-19

READ | Om Birla says PM Modi urged caution to deal with COVID-19, Parliament supports his address

(With PTI inputs)

First Published:
COMMENT
