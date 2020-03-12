PM Modi To Lead International Day Of Yoga 2020 Event In Leh; Preparations Begin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the main national event for the sixth International Day of Yoga (IDY) which will be held on June 21 at Leh in Ladakh. Union Minister Shripad Naik on Wednesday apprised about the same and said that the event of IDY 2020 promises to be unique and different since such a large congregation for Yoga will be taking place in a high altitude location like Leh for the first time.

"The main national event for the sixth International Day of Yoga, 2020 will be held on June 21 at Leh, the capital of Ladakh. The event will be led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Naik said.

Naik also said tha a 45-minute yoga drill based on Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) is the highlight of observation of IDY. The Prime Minister is expected to carry out 'yogasanas' based on CYP along with an anticipated gathering of 15,000 to 20,000 people on the Yoga Day at Leh.

Furthermore, Naik stated that industrial bodies like CII and FICCI, educational bodies like CBSE, UGC and NCERT and various other stakeholders have already prepared plans and programs for the IDY-2020. The first International Day of Yoga was observed all over the world on June 21, 2015, when over 30,000 people including Modi performed yoga at Rajpath in New Delhi.

International Yoga Day

International Day of Yoga is also called World Yoga Day. For the first time, it was celebrated on June 21, 2015. This initiative was taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi by giving an impactful speech related to yoga on 27 September 2014 in the United Nations General Assembly. The proposal to celebrate the International Yoga Day on June 21 in the United States was approved by 193 members on December 11, 2014.

In the UN General Assembly PM Modi had said that Yoga is an invaluable gift of India’s ancient tradition. It embodies unity of mind and body; thought and action; restraint and fulfillment; harmony between man and nature; a holistic approach to health and well-being. He added that we should all work towards adopting an International Yoga Day.

