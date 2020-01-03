PM Modi's Message To Young Scientists At ISC: 'Innovate, Patent, Produce And Prosper'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 107th Session of Indian Science Congress (ISC) in Karnataka on Friday morning in the presence of a galaxy of top scientists, Nobel Laureates, dignitaries and students from across the world. Speaking at the five-day event which will conclude on January 7, the PM highlighted the importance of science and technology in our lives. He also spoke about Chandrayaan 2 and how the scientists must "innovate, patent, produce and prosper" to drive the country's success story.

Mottos for success

The PM started his speech with ISRO's Chandrayaan 2 mission. He said, "Last time when I came to Bengaluru, the eyes of the nation were set on Chandrayaan 2. The way in which our nation celebrated science, our space programme and the strength of our scientists, will always be etched in my memory."

The Prime Minister also said he was happy to learn that India’s ranking has improved in many spheres. He said, "The world is coming to innovate here in Bengaluru. This city has a great eco-system for development and research and every young scientist, innovator and engineer wants to connect with this city. India has climbed to the third position globally in the number of peer-reviewed science and engineering publications. It is also growing at a rate of about 10% as compared to global average of 4%. I'm also happy to learn that India's ranking has improved in the Global Innovation Index to 52."

He gave the credit to science and tech sectors. "India's growth depends on its success in the science and tech sectors. There is a need to revolutionise the landscape of Indian Science Technology and Innovation. My motto for young scientists bourgeoning in this country is: Innovate, Patent, Produce and Prosper."

PM's two-day visit to Karnataka

The Prime Minister is on a two-day visit to Karnataka. On Thursday, the PM addressed a rally and offered prayers at the Sree Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru. At the rally, he launched a scathing attack on Pakistan's persecution of minorities, in relation to the ongoing discourse over the Citizenship Amendment Act. "Every individual of this country has this question in their minds today, people are protesting against those who have come here to save their lives from the persecution they faced in Pakistan but why are they not protesting against Pakistan who has exploited minorities there?" he had asked.

