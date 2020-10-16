PM Modi Unveils Rs 75 Commemorative Coin To Mark 75th Anniversary Of FAO

PM Modi on October 16 in a virtual ceremony released Rs. 75 commemorative coin on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO). During his address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated all the people across the world who work hard to reduce malnutrition on the occasion of World Food Day. He further added that the farmers, food & agriculture scientists, ASHA workers and Anganwadi workers are the backbone of India's fight against malnutrition.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address

Calling it an important day for the Food and Agriculture organisation, PM Modi said that FAO has focused on increasing production and eliminating hunger and malnutrition across the world in the past 75 years. PM Narendra Modi stated that the Rs. 75 commemorative coin released is India's way of honouring the efforts of FAO.

Speaking about FAO's World Food Programme which won the Nobel Peace Prize 2020, PM Modi hailed Dr Sen for his efforts and said, "FAO's World Food Programme winning the Nobel Peace Prize 2020 is a big achievement for India. India is happy that our contribution and association with FAO has been historic. We all know that this programmed was established under the leadership of Dr Binay Ranjan Sen when he served as the Director-General of FAO."

PM Modi further spoke about India's fight against malnutrition. He said that several departments took initiatives to reduce malnutrition in the country but their efforts were limited and lacked direction. He also cited lack of information, education, hygiene, drinking water and other such factors, for not being able to get desired results. Narendra Modi also recalled his time as the CM of Gujarat when he had the opportunity to work on initiatives to reduce malnutrition.

PM Modi stressed on the importance of an integrated and holistic approach toward solving these problems. He said that change was brought around by working on several missions to improve the situation and eradicate hunger and malnutrition. Citing an example he said, "On one hand, the National Nutrition Mission commenced and on the other hand we started working on the factors responsible for malnutrition. Swachh Bharat Mission is one of that measure with Mission Indradhanush."

Watch the complete address

