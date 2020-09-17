On His 70th Birthday, PM Modi Wishes All Hardworking Citizens On Vishwakarma Jayanti

PM Modi took to Twitter to wish the citizen on the occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti on Thursday. Narendra Modi shared a small video of hardworking people while stating that every person who creates something and works hard is Lord Vishwakarma. The PM dedicated this day to all the people who work tirelessly across the nation and enrich our society and humanity.

BJP celebrates Narendra Modi's birthday

On the occasion of PM Modi's Birthday, the official Twitter account of BJP shared a small video of his entire life journey. They also announced that a special virtual exhibition is being held on Narendra Modi's birthday which will allow people to greet their 'favourite leader' from home. This digital exhibition has all the details of Narendra Modi's 'life-story, journey and his achievements'. Citizens can explore the exhibition called 'Glimpses of NaMo's Inspiring Life' virtually on the NaMo app. BJP India also announced a contest where the winners would receive a book signed by PM Narendra Modi. People simply need to take a quiz called 'The Know NaMo Quiz' which will test their knowledge about the Prime Minister.

Glimpses of NaMo’s inspiring life!



A special virtual exhibit for a special day, greet your favourite leader on his 70th birthday from home!



Witness PM @narendramodi’s life-story, his journey, his achievements in never-before-seen format.



Watch Virtual Exhibition on NaMo App. pic.twitter.com/oRiEnyq49m — BJP (@BJP4India) September 17, 2020

How much do you know about PM Shri @narendramodi?



Take 'The Know NaMo Quiz' on NaMo App - https://t.co/f0ytXY07wP



Winners walk away with books signed by PM Narendra Modi himself! #HappyBdayNaMo pic.twitter.com/jxQ5M4sNd5 — BJP (@BJP4India) September 17, 2020

The BJP workers celebrated PM Modi's 70th birthday at India Gate in New Delhi and also made a 70 kg laddoo on the occasion. Coimbatore people also made a 70kg laddu and offered it to Lord Shive ahead of PM Narendra Modi's birthday. While the party in Vadodra has provided over 20,000 people with life insurance under the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY).

"We are celebrating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 70th birthday with Seva Saptah (service week) as he himself believes in serving people. We also got 70 kgs of laddu to make this cake. The party has organised 70 different programmes at various places under Seva Saptah," said Party leader Shyam Jaju.

"We aimed to provide life insurance to 14,000 people but we have given the same to at least 21,000 people here. I am thankful to my workers and supporters for making this programme successful," said BJP VP Parakramsinh Jadeja.

(With inputs from ANI)