Portuguese President Sousa Describes India As 'superpower', Holds Talks With PM Modi

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa held delegation-level talks at the Hyderabad House in the national capital. This is not just the first Indian visit for Sousa but also the first time that any President of Portugal has visited the country since 2007. Describing India as a ‘superpower’, he stressed on strengthening the historic friendship between the two countries.

The discussions focused on deepening bilateral ties in areas of trade, investment and education. On Thursday night, Sousa was received by Minister for Shipping Mansukh Mandaviya on his arrival. The President of Portugal has been accompanied by Minister of State and Foreign Affairs Professor Augusto Santos Silva, Secretary of State for Internationalization Professor Eurico Brilhante Dias and Secretary of State for National Defense Jorge Seguro Sanches.

Delhi: Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo De Sousa and Prime Minister Narendra Modi hold delegation level talks, at Hyderabad House.

President of Portugal visits Rajghat

Earlier, in the day, Sousa was accorded a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. President Ram Nath Kovind greeted him on this occasion. Subsequently, he visited Rajghat to pay floral tributes at the samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi.

A bright beginning to the State Visit President Kovind greets the Portuguese President Rebelo de Sousa as he receives a stately ceremonial welcome.

Gandhi is not merely a name of an individual, he is an incarnation of an idea and ideology. Pujay Bapu’s message of non-violence resonates globally!



Gandhi is not merely a name of an individual, he is an incarnation of an idea and ideology. Pujay Bapu's message of non-violence resonates globally!

Accompanied H E Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, the President of #Portugal to Rajghat for paying homage to the Father of Nation.

Multiple engagements

The President of Portugal is on a 4-day visit to India. Later in the day, President Kovind will host a banquet in honour of the visiting President. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu will also call on Sousa. On February 15, he will arrive in Mumbai and take part in the India-Portugal Business Forum. Thereafter, he is expected to depart for Goa where important pacts are likely to be signed with the Goa government. Governor Satya Pal Malik may host a dinner for Sousa.

