Post Arnab's Arrest, BJP MP Rakesh Sinha Urges PCI To Probe Coercive Attitude Of MVA Govt

After the arrest of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Wednesday, BJP MP Rakesh Sinha called for the intervention of the Press Council of India. In 2019, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu nominated Sinha as a member of the PCI. In a letter addressed to PCI Chairman Justice CK Prasad, Sinha pointed out that the manner of Arnab's arrest is a "naked exhibition" of state power. Maintaining that a journalist's right to report and interpret issues is vital, he stated that the PCI must condemn this "fascist action".

The BJP MP stressed that the tendency to silence journalists by the use of coercive power poses a serious threat to India's democracy. He requested Prasad to convene an emergency meeting of the PCI and form a committee to investigate the coercive attitude of the Maharashtra government. Moreover, he opined that the PCI should immediately send a team to meet Arnab. According to him, it was the moral and constitutional duty of the PCI members to safeguard the freedom of the press.

Read: Arnab Goswami Arrested LIVE Updates: Bombay High Court's 2-judge Bench Hears Bail Plea

आज प्रेस कौंसिल ऑफ़ इंडिया के चेयरमैन से फोन पर बात हुई और यह पत्र भी भेजा है। प्रेस काउंसिल की आपात बैठक बुलाने हेतु और अर्णब गोस्वामी से मिलने टीम भेजने के लिए। लोकतंत्र पर फासीवाद का खतरा मंडरा रहा है। pic.twitter.com/ZGwN5P4hhr — Prof Rakesh Sinha (@RakeshSinha01) November 4, 2020

Read: Arnab Goswami’s Arrest A Case Of Overdoing, Sends Wrong Impression To The World: Former SG

Arnab's shocking arrest

In a shocking development at 7.45 am earlier in the day, the Mumbai Police barged into the house of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and forcefully dragged him out while the cameras were turned off. The police personnel not only stopped Arnab from handing over medicines to his parents-in-law but also physically assaulted him and his son. The Mumbai Police told Republic TV that Arnab has been arrested under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code in a mocked-up case.

It may be recalled that fake charges of suicide were levelled against Arnab Goswami in 2018. However, it is pertinent to note that the aforesaid matter was closed by a court of law after the closure report by the police noted that no case was made out. Arnab was neither served prior summons nor allowed access to his legal team.

After being taken to the Alibag Police Station, his lawyer informed that Arnab had suffered an injury on his left hand after being heckled by the police. As per the lawyer, he was pulled by his belt and was beaten on the back of his spine. While the Chief Judicial Magistrate rejected the plea of the Raigad police who had sought police custody, Arnab was remanded to 14 days of judicial custody. Critically, while pronouncing the judgment, the CJM observed that there is no chain showing nexus between the suicide and the role of the accused i.e. Arnab. Furthermore, the judge also noted that the case was reopened without any prior consent from the court.

Read: Republic Executive Editor Niranjan Narayanaswamy Summoned Again By Mumbai Police