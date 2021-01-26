Union Min Rattan Lal Kataria Decries Delhi Violence; Questions Inaction Of Farm Leaders

On Tuesday, MoS Jal Shakti Rattan Lal Kataria lashed out at farm leaders who promised the Delhi Police that they will carry out a peaceful tractor rally in the national capital. He lamented that these same leaders did nothing to stop the violence which erupted during the farmers' rally in the day. Moreover, Kataria condemned the manner in which some elements took law and order into their own hands. Speaking to the media, he reiterated the Centre's commitment to the welfare of farmers. Accusing vested interests of opposing the three farm laws, the Union Minister pointed out that the farmers had refused to relent despite several overtures by the Union government.

MoS Jal Shakti Rattan Lal Kataria remarked, "I also condemn the leaders who sat with the police and made tall promises and had promised to conduct this parade in a peaceful manner. But when the violence was unfolding in Delhi today, these leaders were not seen anywhere. I strongly condemn the manner in which India's values and modesty has taken a hit in the world today. For the first time in the 72 years of the Republic, some hooligans tried to take law into their own hands. They tried to disregard the Constitution."

"From the outset, the Modi government is for the welfare of farmers and wants to double the income of farmers. These laws were introduced with this mindset but some vested interests started opposing them. The government responded to their contentions, agreed to rethink every clause of the laws and proposed amendments. During the 12 round of talks, the Centre repeatedly tried to give them relief. But they did not budge on even one demand," he added.

आज गणतंत्र दिवस पर दिल्ली में जिस तरह का तांडव हुआ उस पर मैं उन नेताओं की निंदा करता हूं जिन्होंने पुलिस के साथ बैठकर ट्रैक्टर परेड को शांतिपूर्वक निकालने का वचन दिया था, लेकिन जब दिल्ली में हिंसा का तांडव हो रहा था तब ये नेता दिखाई नहीं दिए: केंद्रीय मंत्री रतन लाल कटारिया

Violence in Delhi

The Delhi Police had permitted farmers to take out the tractor rally on three routes emanating from the Singhu border, the Tikri border and the Ghazipur border covering 62 km, 60 km and 46 km respectively. Darshan Pal, Rajinder Singh, Balbir Singh Rajewal, Buta Singh Burjgil and Joginder Singh Ugraha were asked to coordinate with the police during the rally. Additionally, the Police mandated that a maximum of 5000 persons with 5000 tractors can participate in the Republic Day rally from noon to 5 pm. However, the rally took a violent turn after groups of farmers broke police barricades at the Delhi border to enter the national capital before the allocated time.

As per visuals, some of the protesters vandalised a DTC bus and drove tractors to deliberately run over the police personnel at ITO in central Delhi. In a clear violation of the conditions laid down by the police, farmers were seen carrying sticks and riding horses. Thereafter, the anti-farm laws protesters entered the premises of the Red Fort and unfurled their own flags from its ramparts. While at least 83 police personnel have been injured in the violence, the Delhi Police have register 4 FIRs against the protesters.