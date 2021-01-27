Second Petition Filed In Supreme Court Over Delhi's Farmers' Rally Riot; Seeks Inquiry

A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court by Advocate Vineet Jindal urging it to take suo moto cognizance of the violent incidents that took place during the farmers' tractor tally on Republic Day. This comes after a similar petition was filed by a law student urging the top court to take suo moto cognizance of the insult to the national flag at the Red Fort by anti-farm law protesters.

"I have filed a petition before the Chief Justice of India over the incident in our national capital which caused a great security concern. I have asked the CJI and other judges to take action against the people responsible for this," the lawyer told Republic Media Network.

Here is the petition:

"It is Humbly prayed that the Hon’ble Court may take Sou moto cognizance upon this letter petition in which I have praying to constitute an independent commission for enquiry of the above-mentioned incident and prompt action against all the culprits responsible for disruptions of law and order, damages caused to public property and being the cause of national embarrassment must be taken," the petition said.

FIRs in Delhi in connection with tractor parade

The Delhi Police on Tuesday registered seven FIRs in connection with the protesting farmers' tractor parade in the national capital, officials said. "Three FIRs were registered in east district, three in Dwarka and one in Shahdara district," a police official said. More FIRs are expected to be registered, the police said, and as of Wednesday morning, this number has risen to 20.

READ | IMF projects Indian economy to grow by 11.5% in 2021, surpassing China's 8.1% growth

READ | AAP condemns Farmer rally violence across Delhi; says 'Some certainly weakened movement'

Earlier on Tuesday, the tractor parade meant to highlight the demands of the farmer unions dissolved into anarchy on the streets of the city as tens of thousands of protesters broke through barriers, fought with police, overturned vehicles and hoisted a religious flag from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort. According to a statement by police, 300 personnel have reported injuries in the violence.

At Red Fort, they broke the gates and entered its wells. A section of the crowd also managed to climb atop the rampart of the Red Fort where they hoisted another flag, the statement said. Police managed to remove the crowd from the ramparts. The struggle between the police and the farmers continued throughout the day until late evening, the statement said, adding that most of the incidents were reported from Mukarba Chowk, Ghazipur, A-Point ITO, Seemapuri, Nangloi T-Point, Tikri Border and Red Fort.

READ | Cong MP Ravneet Bittu alleges 'Deep Sidhu & gang breached Red Fort to malign farmers'

READ | Law student urges Supreme Court to take suo moto cognizance of farmer rally violence