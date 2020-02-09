Prakash Javadekar Launches The Poster Of Biopic On APJ Abdul Kalam

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar unveiled the first look of the biopic based on the life of former President and veteran scientist Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam on Sunday. The movie is being directed by the Hollywood directors Johnny Martin and Jagadeesh Daneti. Javadekar also informed that these directors have lined up five more projects in India.

Delhi: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar unveils first look poster of biopic on former President APJ Abdul Kalam; says, "It's story of how a dedicated person can rise to the top. Movie is co-produced by Jagadeesh Daneti, Suvarna Pappu & John Martin&will be in theatres by year-end. pic.twitter.com/VtYcyoqZQ5 — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2020

Prakash Javadekar unveils poster

Addressing the media, Prakash Javadekar said, "I am happy to launch the first look of the biopic on APJ Abdul Kalam. I am happy because it's a co-production of Johnny Martin, Jagadeesh Daneti and Suvarna Pappyu, managing director of Pink Jaguar entertainment. They have lined up five projects, all from pride India like Shivaji, 1857 war of independence mainly to be shot in India; it will be of international standards and I hope people will like it." "We will be happy to release this in our I&B theatre as well in Delhi," he added.

Prakash Javadekar, while remembering President Kalam, further said that he was a great personality and was known for his scientific intelligence. "Major credit to Kalam Ji for the great success achieved by our country in the satellite projects. 'Be simple, be grounded and you can win the hearts of people' is his biographical message."

Lead actor on playing Kalam

The lead actor of the movie Mohammad Ali, while talking about his experience said, “I am the biggest fan of Kalam sir. I didn't even need to read and research about his character like the other characters I have played. I have been following him for many years. I wanted to click a picture with him but couldn't and today I am playing his character. It's an honour to perform this role.”

The directors of the movie added that they were very excited. Johnny Martin said, “It will be a great project and good to work with Jagadeesh Daneti. I see his movies and he watches mine, I hope we can produce a good movie together."

"Biopic of APJ Abdul Kalam will be released in 2020 itself. We will shoot the movie in 20 days and in the next six months we'll carry out the background work," said co-director Daneti.

(With ANI Inputs)

