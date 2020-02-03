Delhi Assembly Elections: Party Workers Are Like Family In BJP, Says Prakash Javadekar

As the BJP leaders met with party workers in all the 70 constituencies of Delhi, Union Minister and Delhi Assembly elections in-charge Prakash Javadekar on Sunday said that the party workers are like family in the BJP.

"BJP is a party of party workers. They are like family. Today in all Assembly constituencies, our leaders have gone to meet party workers," Prakash Javadekar told ANI.

He expressed confidence that BJP will form the next government in Delhi asserting that Opposition --- Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have been rejected by the people.

"BJP will come to power in Delhi. The Congress party has already been rejected. This time, people will also reject AAP because they have betrayed the people for the past five years," Prakash Javadekar said.

Prakash Javadekar presents BJP's 'report card'

As Delhi gears up for the Assembly elections, senior BJP leader and Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on January 28, presented a "report card" of the work done by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government for the capital city on Tuesday.

"We don't have the government in Delhi but our government is in the Centre. So, we will present a report card of Centre... about what the Modi government has done for Delhi," Javadekar said while addressing a press conference.

The subjects highlighted in the report card included efforts made towards the Delhi Metro, Traffic congestion, Combating Pollution, Peripheral Expressways, Unauthorised colonies and slum-dwellers.

"AAP's days are over"

Earlier, Javadekar had slammed AAP government for depriving the people of Delhi of the benefits of the various Central government welfare schemes and said AAP's days are over. He had also said that the people of Delhi have made up their minds to bring BJP to power in the state.

"They have not only instigated the people of Delhi but have also halted the construction work of the metro, they did not pay for the western and eastern expressway. They did not impose so many schemes of the Central government which could have benefitted the people of Delhi," he said.

The voting for the 70-member Delhi Assembly will be held on February 8. The votes will be counted on February 11.

