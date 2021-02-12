Prakash Javadekar Switches to Made In India 'Koo' Micro-blogging Site; says 'I Am On Koo'

Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar on Friday announced that he has shifted to the homegrown microblogging site Koo to support the Atmanirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge. This comes against the backdrop of popular micro-blogging social media application Twitter getting into a quandry with the government over orders to avoid provocative comments. To encourage the Made In India micro-blogging website, several government officials, Union Ministers and government departments switched to Koo.

The Union Railway Minister, who stays active on Twitter, opened his official account on Koo on February 9. Niti Ayog also announced its arrival on the social media micro-blogging app. Its official handle read, "From India; For the world!#NITIAayog is excited to be a part of the #KooApp, a winner in the Social category of the #AatmanirbharBharat App Innovation Challenge! Listen to interesting thoughts by Niti Aayog on the app".

Union Minister, Government departments and others on Koo

The Electronics and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday appreciated Koo, during the Question Hour in Rajya Sabha he said, "Koo is a made-in-India app that has become a toast for success today and we should be proud of it. It is a matter of pride for me that Indians are heading so many multi-technology companies. Let us salute the extraordinary courage of our start-ups. This government is led by leaders who have fought for the freedom of individuals, freedom of media, independence of the judiciary. This includes our Prime Minister, you, Rajnath Singh ji, Prakash Javadekar and also me. Our commitment to freedom of media is complete and total. But we are equally concerned about the security and sovereignty of India."

What is Koo?

KOO is a micro-blogging social media application similar to Twitter which was launched 10 months ago after PM Modi fiercely promoted the self-reliant (Aatmanirbhar Bharat) mission. The app was developed by application developers Aparameya Radhakrishna and Mayank Bidawatka and is now available in multiple languages including Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Gujarati, Bengali, Tamil, Marathi, Punjabi, Odiya and Assamese.

