Prashant Kishor Slams Congress Leadership For Its Absence In Protests Against The CAA

On Saturday, Janata Dal (United) vice president Prashant Kishor slammed the Congress leadership on its absence in the nationwide protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act. He was reacting to Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s video statement where she took on the BJP. Kishor contended that Gandhi’s remarks would be rendered meaningless unless the CMs of Congress-ruled states declared their opposition to the National Register of Citizens.

Congress is not on streets and its top leadership has been largely absent in the citizens’ fight against CAA-NRC



The least party could do it to make ALL Congress CMs join other CMs who have said that they will not allow NRC in their states. Or else these statements means nothing https://t.co/EWJLyc3kgR — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) December 21, 2019

Opposition to CAA and NRC

Kishor has been vociferously speaking against the CAA and NRC. He even disagreed with his own party’s decision to back the legislation in the Parliament. However, party supremo and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar made it clear that the NRC would not be implemented in the state. Moreover, other CMs such as Mamata Banerjee and Pinarayi Vijayan have gone ahead and even stopped the National Population Register (NPR) process, which is being perceived as a precursor to the impending nationwide NRC.

Sonia Gandhi slams Centre

Addressing the nation on Friday, the Congress president slammed the Centre for mishandling the situation in the country. She reckoned that it was the duty of the government to address the concerns of citizens. Contending that the BJP had used brute force, she added that the CAA and NRC were discriminatory legislation and would hurt the lives of the vulnerable sections of society.

Gandhi remarked, "There have been spontaneous protests at IITs, IIMs, and other leading academic institutions throughout the country against the divisive agenda and anti-people policies of the BJP government. It is the duty of the government to listen to the citizens and address those concerns. The BJP's brute force is unacceptable." She added, "The CAA is discriminatory and the proposed nationwide NRC [National Register of Citizens] will particularly hurt the poor and vulnerable."

