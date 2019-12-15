Ex-cricketer Praveen Kumar Denies Allegations Of Hitting Neighbour, Says He Was Thrashed

Former Indian cricketer Praveen Kumar on Sunday, December 15, denied all the allegations of him thrashing his neighbour. He, on the contrary, claimed that he was thrashed by his neighbour. He said, "I was an international cricketer. I have two kids — a daughter and a son. I have never killed an ant then why would I beat a boy." Claiming that he is a victim, Kumar said, "The boy and his father Deepak Sharma who is my neighbour thrashed me up when I alighted from my car last evening nearby my home."

Allegations against Kumar

A man in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut alleged that his neighbour and former cricketer Praveen Kumar, who was in an inebriated condition, has thrashed him and pushed his seven-year-old son. After intervening into the matter, Superintendent of Police (SP) Akhilesh Narayan said, "Both of them are neighbours and they have informed the police about the incident. We are investigating the matter based on their statements. Further action will be taken accordingly. The medical process has also been done." However, the alleged victim claimed that the police refused to register his complaint and told him to approach the higher authorities as the case is related to an international cricketer.

Praveen Kumar's career

India seamer Praveen Kumar had announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in October 2018. Kumar made his international debut in the 5th ODI against Pakistan in Jaipur in 2007 in which he went wicketless from 10 overs and scored 12 runs. But he quickly gained through the ranks and became one of India's premier swing bowlers under MS Dhoni's captaincy, especially in the limited-overs formats. He played 68 ODIs for India in which he took 77 wickets at an average of 36.02 with three four-wicket hauls. The 32-year-old seamer also represented India in 10 T20 internationals in which he took 8 wickets at 24.12.

