President Kovind Extends Durga Puja Greetings: "Respect And Empower Our Womenfolk"

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday extended his greetings and best wishes to the citizens of India and abroad on the eve of Durga Puja. He said that this festival is celebrated all over India and especially in the eastern part of the country for 10 days. President also said that during the festival, devotees worship the mother Goddess as the Goddess of strength-Devi Durga, the Goddess of wisdom-Devi Saraswati, and the Goddess of wealth-Devi Lakshmi

Greetings and good wishes to fellow citizens on Durga Puja. This is a celebration of the victory of good over evil. On this occasion, we all should take a firm resolve to respect and empower our womenfolk. May Goddess Durga enrich our lives with joy, peace and prosperity. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 24, 2020

READ | Durga Puja: Rains Likely To dampen Festive Spirit In Bengal As IMD Predicts Heavy Showers

President Ram Nath Kovind extends Durga Puja wishes

While extending his wishes further, President of India said that Durga Puja depicts the country's powerful tradition of respecting women. 'On this occasion, we all should take a firm resolve to respect and empower our womenfolk i.e. 'Matru-Shakti,' he added. Ram Nath Kovind also said that eve of Durga Puja marks the victory of good over evil, and gives a message to everyone that if people stand united, they can overcome any crisis confronting them.

READ | Sourav Ganguly Looks Ecstatic While Taking Part In Durga Puja Festivities; See Pictures

READ | Navratri 2020: See The Start & End Date Along With Full Schedule

Navratri Day 8 significance

Navratri is a 9-day festival that celebrates nine avatars of Goddess Durga. October 24 marks the 8th day of the festival and it is of huge importance in the Durga Puja festival. On this day, Ashtami Tithi is observed along with Maha Gauri Puja and Sandhi Puja. The next day is called Navami, on which most of the devotees do Kanya Pujan. During Kanya Pujan, they worship nine young girls who are dressed up in avatars of Goddess Durga and also offer them Devi Prasad.

READ | Navratri 2020 Day 8 Starts On Oct 24: Know Day 8 Colour, Meaning And Significance