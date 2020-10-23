Sourav Ganguly Looks Ecstatic While Taking Part In Durga Puja Festivities; See Pictures

It appears not even a global pandemic like COVID-19 can dampen the spirits of a true blue Bengali like Sourav Ganguly when it comes to celebrating Durga Puja this year. Ganguly, who was elected as the President of the BCCI in October 2019, was in the UAE for the Dream11 IPL 2020 season until recently. He announced two days ago via social media that he would be leaving for India due to some work commitments. This was later revealed to be his commitments to the Indian Super League 2020 where he is a co-owner of the ATK Mohun Bagan side.

Sourav Ganguly's safe Durga Puja 2020 celebrations

After completing some promotional shoots for the Indian Super League 2020, Ganguly seems to have taken some time off. The 'Bengal Tiger' posted a picture of himself visiting a Durga Puja pandal. While festival celebrations have been scaled back massively all year, the pandals have been opened for Durga Puja, with some basic safety measures being taken by some. For his own safety, Ganguly can be seen wearing a mask in his picture.

Ganguly's Indian Super League team ATK Mohun Bagan are the defending champions in the ISL after last year's winners Atletico de Kolkata merged with Mohun Bagan to form ATK Mohun Bagan. They are also the league's most successful team, having won the title three times. The 2020-21 season of the ISL is slated to begin in November 2020 and draw to a close in March 2021. It will be played behind closed doors across three venues in Goa.

Sourav Ganguly career stats

Sourav Ganguly assumed captaincy of the Indian men's cricket team under controversial circumstances. After Sachin Tendulkar stepped down from the position in 2000 due to a match-fixing scandal, Ganguly took over as captain. His stint as a captain got off to a brilliant start as he led the team to a series win over South Africa and to the finals of the 2000 ICC KnockOut Trophy.

While he is still considered one of India's most successful captains, Ganguly was frequently at the centre of negative attention from the media. After his rift with Greg Chappell and his exclusion from the Indian team in 2005, Ganguly made a successful comeback into the side in 2006. He played his last Test in 2008 and last ODI in 2007. He ended his career with 11,363 ODI runs and 7,212 Test runs.

