Navratri 2020 Day 8 Starts On Oct 24: Know Day 8 Colour, Meaning And Significance

Navratri is a 9-day festival that celebrates the nine avatars of Goddess Durga. The Navratri festival commences from October 17 and continues till October 25. The nine forms of the Goddess include Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skanda Mata, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri. After the nine days of Navratri, people across India celebrate Vijayadashami which is also known as Dussehra.

Read on to know more about Navratri Day 8 significance and the colour code for that day. This year Navratri Day 8 falls on October 24. Devotees pray Goddess Mahagauri on this day. The deity is depicted as riding on a bull or a white elephant, which is a symbol of penance and perseverance.

Navratri 2020 Day 8 colour

Navratri colours represent different meaning and it is the same colour of saree or fabric that is adorned to the Goddesses depending on the day. This year, Navratri Day 8 falls on October 24 and the colour for the day is Purple. On October 24, the Ashtami Goddess Mahagauri is worshipped. It is believed that she blesses people with intelligence, peace and ambition.

Navratri Day 8 significance

Navratri Day 8 starts at 6 am on October 23 and end at 5:08 am on October 24.2020. On October 24, Ashtami tithi is observed, along with Mahagauri Puja, and Sandhi Puja. The day is of huge importance in the Bengal Durga Puja festival. After Ashtami, the next day is Navami, when many devotees observe Kanya Pujan by worshipping nine young girls dressed up as the avatars of Durga and offer them with Devi Prasad as well. Meanwhile, some priests believe that Ashtami and Maha Navmi can be celebrated the same day as the tithi overlaps on the same day on October 25. In the 9 day festival, the days are celebrated with some playing Garba, to some visiting pandals and offering their prayers to the different avatars of the Goddess. Many also follow the Navratri colour code, where in most parts of India, people different colours of clothing on the 9 days of this Navratri festival. A happy Navratri 2020 to all!

Promo Image courtesy: Unsplash/Sonika Agarwal