Holi Celebrations In Colorado Are As Extravagant As In India, Check Them Out

Holi is the Hindu festival of colour and love. This year Holi begins on March 9 and will be celebrated till March 10, 2020. The state of Colorado in the USA celebrates Holi massively as there is a huge Indian population present. Take a look at how one can celebrate Holi in Colorado.

Holi celebration in Colorado

The state of Colorado in the USA has a prominent Hindu community and they celebrate every festival with equal enthusiasm and zest. Staying so many miles away from home can make one feel excluded from major festivals and home-sick. So the Hindu community of Colorado has organized events for their fellow Indians and Americans to enjoy the Holi festival this year. Take a look at these following events.

Holi Hindu Festival

The Hindu temple of The Rockies has organised a Holi celebration event for its residing Indians as well as Americans who are interested in the beautiful festival of colour. This event will take place from 1 pm to 3:30 pm on March 9, 2020. People in and around the city of Centennial can attend this event if you are feeling home-sick and looking forward to enjoying Holi.

Holi Splatter Platters

Holi Splatter Platters is the event that is going to take place in the city of Littleton, Colorado. The event will be held on March 9, 2020, from 6 pm onwards. The event will not have colours but will offer them to paint objects such as bowls, platters, etc. The event welcomes people from all backgrounds and ages to come together and participate in this celebration of colours.

Holi Bash 2020

Bollywood Dance Party Holi Bash is the Holi event presented by Norvan Entertainment and Bollywood Colorado. This will be Colorado's biggest Holi festival with non-stop dancing to Bollywood music. North America's Finest DJ MRA will be spinning the latest Bollywood, Bhangra, EDM and Top 40 songs for the people to enjoy. This event will take place on March 14th, 2020 at Summit 1902 Blake St., Denver from 9 pm onwards. People who are 18+ of age can only attend this extravagant event.

