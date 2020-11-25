President Kovind To Attend Presiding Officers' Conference, His First Public Event Of 2020

President Ram Nath Kovind is all set to inaugurate the 80th All India Presiding Officers' Conference at the Statue of Unity in Kevadia in Gujarat on Wednesday. The theme for the two-day conference that being organised by Lok Sabha to celebrate Constitution Day is 'Harmonious Coordination of Legislative, Executive and Judiciary - Key to a Vibrant Democracy'. Lok Sabha Speaker and Chairperson of the conference Om Birla will be present at the event along with Vice President Venkaiah Naidu. PM Modi will be addressing the concluding session of the All India Presiding Officers' Conference on November 26 which will also be attended by other dignitaries including Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani and Governor Acharya Devvrat.

All India Presiding Officers' Conference

As per reports, aside from President Kovind, the Presiding Officers of all State Legislative Assemblies and legislative councils have been invited to attend the conference out of which 27 have confirmed their participation. The All India Presiding Officers' Conference will be the first time that President Ram Nath Kovind will be attending a public event in 2020. Moreover, 2020 is also being celebrated as the centenary year of the All India Presiding Officers' Conference which began in 1921.

According to media reports, All Presiding Officers and Secretaries of Legislatures will be taking a pledge during the conference aimed at making legislatures more accountable and strengthen and empower them in accordance with the constitutional values. They will also discuss ways to strengthen Indian democracy and make it more effective including the need for better cooperation and coordination between the three pillars of democracy. They will also ponder upon ways to ensure effective accountability of the legislature and executive to the citizens of the country along with issues in connection with working of the legislature in an orderly and disciplined manner.

Towards the conclusion of the conference, the Presiding officers and Secretaries and other delegates will recite the Preamble of the Constitution of India, led by PM Modi who will also be addressing the conference via video-conference. A Declaration will also be adopted at the time of the conclusion of the conference. An exhibition on the Constitution and Fundamental Duties is also being organised during the All India Presiding Officers' Conference.

