'Surprised' US President Trump Spun Own Thread With Charkha: Sabarmati Ashram Staff

General News

President Trump, accompanied by wife Melania Trump and a high-level delegation, arrived in Ahmedabad around noon on Monday for a less than a 36-hour-long trip

Written By Devarshi mankad | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sabarmati Ashram

US President Trump Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrived in Ahmedabad on Monday morning and visited the Sabarmati Ashram, where they spent around 20 minutes along with PM Modi. During the visit, President Trump was shown the Charkha or the 'spinning wheel.'

Speaking after the US President's visit, Sabarmati Ashram staff Lataben revealed that the authorities had decided to put the Chakra on a table so as to not require Donald Trump to have to sit on the floor to weave. She later added that he was surprised by the method of 'weaving'.

'Surprised by the method'

Lataben said, "We put the Charkha on the table so he won't sit on the ground. He spun the wheel. Earlier he couldn't do it. PM asked me to brief them on how to weave. He was surprised by the way thread was made. Asked me if it will break? I said no. He himself spun the thread."

President Trump, accompanied by wife Melania Trump and a high-level delegation, arrived in Ahmedabad around noon on Monday for a little less than a 36-hour-long trip. From Ahmedabad, he will travel to Agra before arriving at the national capital for the main leg of the visit.

In Ahmedabad, Trump will address the 'Namaste Trump' event jointly with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the newly built Motera cricket stadium. After the event, the US President and the First Lady will visit Agra, where they will spend about an hour at the Taj Mahal before the sunset. 

Later, Trump will depart for the national capital. On the morning of February 25, Trump and the First Lady will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan. From there, they will go to Rajghat to pay homage to the 'samadhi' of Mahatma Gandhi.

It will be followed by restricted and delegation-level talks between Trump and Modi at Hyderabad House. Prime Minister Modi will host a lunch for Trump following the talks.

In the afternoon, Trump is expected to attend certain private events at the US Embassy, including a private roundtable with industry representatives. In the evening, the US president will meet President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. A banquet will be hosted by Kovind and President Trump will depart from India later that evening.

Published:
