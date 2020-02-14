Shiv Sena Implores Govt To Prevent Repeat Of Pulwama Attack, Questions On 'leakage'

Shiv Sena leader and former Union Minister Arvind Sawant demanded an investigation into how terrorists cross over the border from Pakistan and carry out terror acts in India. Speaking on the first anniversary of the Pulwama terror attacks that martyred 40 jawans, Sawant expressed his homage to the martyrs and suggested that national security should be non-partisan.

"I pay my homage to the martyrs of Pulwama. In Parliament, I had raised the question as to how they (terrorists) come inside? There is leakage and needs to be investigated. The government should make efforts to prevent a repeat of such an incident," Arvind Sawant told Republic TV.

Samjhauta between Kashmiris and Indians

Referring to the Samjhauta Express that runs between India and Pakistan, Sawant said that such a "Samjhauta" between Kashmiris and Indians will stop such terror incidents from happening. "All of us have to stand united as Indians and let go of past politics which is dividing us," he stated.

When asked about Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana's previous editorial stance attributing BJP's Lok Sabha win to Pulwama and Balakot, Sawant said that election results should not be the issue and maintaining national integration and unity is a non-partisan subject.

Nation will never forget #PulwamaTerrorAttack martyrs sacrifice! Humble tributes to @crpfindia #BraveHearts who lost their lives in the coward #PulwamaAttack on 14 Feb 2019. pic.twitter.com/9xxGPwYb52 — Arvind Sawant (@AGSawant) February 14, 2020

NCP demands probe, raises serious questions

Arvind Sawant's remark came after ally NCP's Nawab Malik too demanded a probe into last year's Pulwama attack and raised questions as to why details of the incident are still scarce. "The Pulwama attack martyred 40 jawans and it became an international and election issue. To date, no investigation has been carried out as to how the RDX reached there, from where was the vehicle purchased. It is also reported that the perpetrator served some prison time in Kashmir. People want to know the truth," Nawab Malik said. He added, "It's a serious issue. We first need an investigation for the truth to come out, then they can continue with their memorial."

Pulwama Attacks

On February 14, 2019, a convoy of vehicles carrying security personnel on the Jammu Srinagar National Highway was attacked by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber at Lethpora (near Awantipora) in the Pulwama district, Jammu and Kashmir, India. The attack resulted in the deaths of 40 CRPF personnel and the attacker. The responsibility for the attack was claimed by the Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed.

