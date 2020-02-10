Pune Police Gifts Helmet To A College Student, Netizens Applaud

As Valentine's week is going on and today it is Teddy Day, Pune police in a recent tweet whished netizens and also informed them that they kept their promise of gifting a Twitter user a helmet. The Pune police gifted the person, identified as Tejas Yeotekar, a helmet as in a tweet he requested the authorities not to catch him if found driving without one. He further said that he had slipped from his bike and being a college student he can't afford the helmet as he finished his allowance.

We know it’s #teddybear day, but aren’t helmets a better gift to keep the dangers on roads at bay?



Happy to have kept our promise to @TYeotekar to #GiftAHelmet for a return gift from him, of a promise to drive safe. #MakeSafetyYourValentine #TeddyDay2020 pic.twitter.com/uy1AOj9iI3 — PUNE POLICE (@PuneCityPolice) February 10, 2020

The Pune police were quick to reply as in an earlier tweet on Rose Day they decided to gift him a helmet.

Since it’s #RoseDay , we would like to make an exception & gift you something, that will remind you of our love for your safety roz-roz! Your helmet,shall wait at our commissioner’s office. @CPPuneCity looks forward to gift it to you on Monday. See you 🌹 #MakeSafetyYourValentine https://t.co/VskqSFLsnD — PUNE POLICE (@PuneCityPolice) February 7, 2020

READ: From AAP To Pune Police, Here Are Some Of The Wittiest Propose Day Tweets On The Internet

'Great work'

The gesture by the police authorities also gained a lot of praises. Several netizens applauded the authorities and called them a 'citizen's friend'. One user wrote, “Thanks, Pune Police for the initiative”.

Wow. What a kind gesture . Great work @PuneCityPolice — Scent_Of_A_Women (@scent_women) February 10, 2020

Too good...excellent...this is how the Police of any city should be...charming and loving!! — Ek Punekar (@samvitr) February 10, 2020

READ: Jawaani Jaaneman: Maharashtra & Pune Police Join The Hilarious Meme Bandwagon

In love with @PuneCityPolice !! Citizen’s friend indeed ❤️❤️ — Shivam Singh (@mostwantedshiva) February 10, 2020

Very much appreciable gesture by @PuneCityPolice 😊😊👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼 — Traffic Sahayak (@TrafficSahayak) February 10, 2020

Pune Police are known for their humorous posts and recently they also took to Twitter to celebrate propose day with a one-liner. The Pune Police shared a tweet on the micro-blogging platform which managed to collect appreciative comments and funny tweets. Maharashtra Police also joined the pool and warned netizens as they urged them to choose wisely and look for a partner in life, rather than a partner in crime in their propose day tweet.

Hey Punekars, are you all WiFi's? We feel so connected to you! ☺️#ProposeDay #PunePolice — PUNE POLICE (@PuneCityPolice) February 8, 2020

READ: Pune Police's Reaction To Man Riding Bike With 'Khansaab' Plate Leaves Netizens In Splits

READ: Pune Police's Tweet On 'Art And Artist' Meme Trend Leaves Netizens In Splits