Pune Police Gifts Helmet To A College Student, Netizens Applaud

General News

As Valentine's week is going on and as it is Teddy Day, Pune police in a tweet informed netizens that they kept their promise of gifting a Twitter user a helmet

Written By Bhavya Sukheja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Pune

As Valentine's week is going on and today it is Teddy Day, Pune police in a recent tweet whished netizens and also informed them that they kept their promise of gifting a Twitter user a helmet. The Pune police gifted the person, identified as Tejas Yeotekar, a helmet as in a tweet he requested the authorities not to catch him if found driving without one. He further said that he had slipped from his bike and being a college student he can't afford the helmet as he finished his allowance. 

The Pune police were quick to reply as in an earlier tweet on Rose Day they decided to gift him a helmet. 

'Great work'

The gesture by the police authorities also gained a lot of praises. Several netizens applauded the authorities and called them a 'citizen's friend'. One user wrote, “Thanks, Pune Police for the initiative”. 

Pune Police are known for their humorous posts and recently they also took to Twitter to celebrate propose day with a one-liner. The Pune Police shared a tweet on the micro-blogging platform which managed to collect appreciative comments and funny tweets. Maharashtra Police also joined the pool and warned netizens as they urged them to choose wisely and look for a partner in life, rather than a partner in crime in their propose day tweet.

Published:
