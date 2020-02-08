From AAP To Pune Police, Here Are Some Of The Wittiest Propose Day Tweets On The Internet

The second day of Valentine's week is celebrated as Propose Day. It is the day when people express their feelings to those they like. It is annually celebrated on February 8. As the world celebrates the second day of the Valentine week, let us take a look at some of the best tweets that netizens cannot stop praising.

Best propose day tweets

AAP shared a message with Delhiites as propose day this year falls on the day that Delhi goes to vote. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party shared a GIF from 2015 movie Dilwale and wrote, "Delhi, we love you. Our love for you will never fade."

Delhi, we love you❤️



Our love for you will never fade.#ProposeDay pic.twitter.com/dlfHNBnrGx — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 8, 2020

On the other hand, Pune Police known for their humorous posts took to Twitter to celebrate propose day with a one-liner. The Pune Police shared a tweet on the micro-blogging platform which managed to collect appreciative comments and funny tweets.

Maharashtra Police also joined the pool and warned netizens as they urged them to choose wisely and look for a partner in life, rather than a partner in crime in their propose day tweet.

Hey Punekars, are you all WiFi's? We feel so connected to you! ☺️#ProposeDay #PunePolice — PUNE POLICE (@PuneCityPolice) February 8, 2020

Lookout for a partner in life, not for a partner in crime. #ChooseWisely #ProposeDay2020 #ProposeDay — Maharashtra Police (@DGPMaharashtra) February 8, 2020

Several netizens joined the fun

Several other netizens also joined the fun and celebrated Propose Day with funny memes and jokes. Propose Day comes after Rose Day which is celebrated every year on February 7. After Propose Day, comes Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day and Kiss Day. It concludes with Valentine's Day on February 14.

God wishing me luck for this #ProposeDay be like 😏 pic.twitter.com/g9AQJPHs8m — siva 👽 (@siva_18_) February 8, 2020

